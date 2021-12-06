The surprise in-game revelation from Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee during FA Cup win at Lincoln City

There can be no denying that Lee enjoyed his first spell on the touchline as Hartlepool’s new boss.

But the 43-year-old revealed how he was already looking towards the midweek fixture with Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools have lost their last five League Two fixtures but Lee believes from what he has seen from his players there is no reason why that run can’t come to an end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee was already thinking ahead during Hartlepool United's FA Cup tie with Lincoln City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

“Half way through the first half when we were really on form and having a few chances, I started thinking about Wednesday night,” Lee explained.

“I was thinking to myself ‘we have to be at this tempo on Wednesday night.’ That's what my focus was on.

“I’m watching one game thinking about the next game and I don’t see why we can’t cause problems for any teams in our league if that's the effort we put in.

“The sheer performance and the energy and what we are, I was thinking if this is us against a League One team who can pass the ball and move it, if we’re like this against Rochdale, and I know Rochdale are a good side, but we’ve got to be at that tempo and that intensity and if we do that we’re going to cause any team problems.

“We’ve had five losses in the league and that needs to change quickly.

“The two performances that I’ve seen I can’t see why it wont change quickly but every game in football is different.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.