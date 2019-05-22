The top 50 teams in the history of the second tier of English football The second tier of English football is one of the most difficult leagues in the world - but how well has your team fared over the years? Click and scroll through the photos to see the top 50 teams and their all-time points total in the second division... 1. 50th - Chelsea They haven't been in the second tier for a while, but have racked up 1048 points over the years. Getty Buy a Photo 2. 49th - Brighton and Hove Albion They're in the Premier League now but have a total of 1131 second tier points. Getty Buy a Photo 3. 48th - Rotherham United They're heading back to the third tier next season, but the Millers have a total of 1233 second tier points. Getty Buy a Photo 4. 47th - Reading The Royals have a tally of 1260 second tier points. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 13