The Greek goalkeeper, who experienced a play-off final, a relegation and a promotion in his three seasons at the club, watched Pools’ dramatic promotion final victory over Torquay United last month.

“I watched the play-off final and I was really excited to see what they could do,” he said.“I was buzzing they got promoted and they deserve to be in the EFL because it wasn’t an easy task in the National League.

“The National League has a lot of clubs trying to get back and a lot of them have been in the EFL before.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ritchie Humphreys and Dimi Konstantopoulos of Hartlepool United celebrate a win in their League One semi-final, second leg play-off match against the Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park May 17, 2005 in Tranmere, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Konstantopoulos briefly worked with Challinor and a number of Pools’ promotion squad when he rejoined the club on a non-contract basis during the 2019-20 season.

Now at Northern League Division One side Thornaby, the 42-year-old stopper is hopeful his former club can continue to build on their success from the previous campaign.

“Now they have to get stronger, bring in new players and maintain at the level they are going into,” he added. “The downside of the play-off is that they are left behind with signing players and some they may have wanted to bring in will have gone to other clubs.

“The manager has a difficult task but I am sure they will work hard to get the right players in before the season starts.

“Hopefully have a good season back in League Two because they worked so hard to get there.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.