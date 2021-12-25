Pools’ players will enjoy the day off today before returning to League Two action for their Boxing Day fixture with Nigel Clough’s side tomorrow afternoon.

Pools have been without a fixture for a fortnight since their frustrating stalemate with Scunthrope United at the Suit Direct Stadium after last weekend’s trip to Colchester United was postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases within Lee’s squad.

It has led to the Pools boss being without a number of players on the training ground over the last 10 days heading into their Christmas schedule.

Graeme Lee has supported Hartlepool United's Christmas scheduling. Picture by FRANK REID

But Lee has faith in his players to conduct themselves professionally throughout the day away from the training ground to ensure they are in the best shape, both physically and mentally, for tomorrow’s game.

“From what I’ve seen from the lads so far they’re very disciplined lads. They do everything 100 per cent on the training field, they’re very professional,” Lee told The Mail.

“When I came in there was already this schedule in place, but as a player for 17 years I think I did two Christmas Day’s in. Did it affect any of my Boxing Day performances? I’d say no.

“You do your own little work at home and everything we do for Mansfield will be done over these two days.

“The lads will get information, they’ll get videos and presentations sent to them on Christmas Day and hopefully they’ll all be fit and firing.”

