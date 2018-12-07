This is how much every Championship club owes to the banks and its owners - and the total is almost £1billion

Figures highlighted by Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool and editor of the Price of Football website, show how much each club owes to the bank and/or its owners. Some of the figures will include money put into clubs by owners with no expectation to get it back. Scroll and click through the pages to see how each Championship club ranks in order:

1. Stoke City 122.7 million pa Buy a Photo

2. Blackburn Rovers 112.8 million pa Buy a Photo

3. Middlesbrough 102.1 million pa Buy a Photo

4. Ipswich Town 95.5 million 0 Buy a Photo

View more