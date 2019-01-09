This is the market value of every squad in the Championship - and the total is more than £1billion

Courtesy of figures provided by TransferMarkt, market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every Championship clubs' squad. For example, Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has an estimated market value of £19.8million - which contributes to the club's overall market value. Scroll and click through the pages to see how each Championship club ranks in order:

1. Stoke City Currently 14th in the Championship table, Stoke have a squad value of 133.88m

2. Aston Villa Currently 10th in the Championship table, Aston Villa have a squad value of 108.23m

3. West Bromwich Albion Currently 4th in the Championship table, West Brom have a squad value of 94.68m

4. Middlesbrough Currently 5th in the Championship table, Middlesbrough have a squad value of 73.98m

