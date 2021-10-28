Dave Challinor’s side earned their first three points on the road at Bradford City before staging a remarkable comeback win over Harrogate Town at Victoria Park last weekend.

And Pools head to Brisbane Road knowing a win could potentially lift them into the automatic promotion spots of the League Two table.

Orient meanwhile sit two places and three points below Pools and will climb above Challinor’s men should they take all three points.

But Challinor may have one or two question marks regarding his starting line-up after fullback Jamie Sterry was forced off in the win over Harrogate.

Centre back Neill Byrne will miss the trip south after picking up his fifth caution of the season with Pools expected to bring Gary Liddle back into the starting XI after coming on as a substitute against Harrogate.

There will also be question marks over whether Challinor will revert to his trusted 5-3-2 system, which contributed to that incredible turnaround at Victoria Park last weekend, or whether he will continue with a back four which earned Pools their first away win of the season at Bradford.

Here at The Mail we’ve given our thoughts on the trip to Leyton Orient and predicted who we think could make Challinor’s starting XI this weekend as we have opted for that change in formation and kept last weekend’s match winner in the starting line-up.

1. Jonathan Mitchell - Goalkeeper Mitchell is expected to continue in goal in the absence of Ben Killip who is nursing a quadriceps injury and youngster Patrick Boyes after his signing last week. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Luke Hendrie - Defence Hendrie has made six appearances for Pools this season and lost just one. The 27-year-old should continue in the heart of defence this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Gary Liddle - Defence After earning himself the 'super-sub' tag in last weekend's win over Harrogate Town Liddle is expected to come back into the starting XI in place of the suspended Neill Byrne. Liddle has been dealing with an achilles problem but has stated he is ready to play 90 minutes again for boss Challinor. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

4. Zaine Francis-Angol - Defence Following the success of last week's change in formation at half time, Pools may revert back to three centre backs from the off for the trip to Leyton Orient meaning Francis-Angol could make his return to the starting line-up. Challinor has suggested Francis-Angol is ready if they need him having been missing since the defeat to Salford City. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales