Tommy Miller surprised Spennymoor Town manager Jason Ainsley hasn't been linked with Hartlepool United job
Hartlepool United favourite Tommy Miller has had his say on the club’s manager search and is surprised one name in particular hasn’t been linked.
Miller has been assistant manager at National League North side Spennymoor Town since 2016 and the club reach the play-off final last season alongside manager Jason Ainsley.
The 40-year-old feels the work Ainsley has done at The Brewery Field over the past 12-years would make him a good option to take over at Hartlepool.
“I’m surprised Jason Ainsley hasn’t been mentioned to be honest after the job he’s done at Spennymoor,” Miller said.
“There’s obviously a lot of rumours in the papers and who’s in for it and it depends what direction the club wants to go down.”
Ainsley isn’t believed to be interested in leaving Spennymoor though Miller himself could be open to a return to the club where he made 177 appearances over two spells. Still, he was quick to support his former teammate and current caretaker manager Antony Sweeney.
“I say why not give Sweens it and see how he goes for a couple of games because he obviously knows the club,” Miller said during a legends talk-in.
“It’s just up to Sweens to do the business and get another coach in with a bit of experience
“It’s a great club but you need time because being a manager, you need time and it’s a thankless task. You need support, particularly in the lower leagues, it’s very hard but he’s got off to a fantastic start so well done to him.”