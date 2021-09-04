Tranmere Rovers v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, build-up, action and reaction from Prenton Park
Hartlepool United are back in League Two action this afternoon as they search for their first away win of the season at Tranmere Rovers (3pm kick-off).
Pools have won their last two league matches against Walsall and Carlisle United respectively and are hoping to pick up a third straight victory that could potentially take them into the automatic promotion places.
Tranmere haven’t won in the fourth tier since the opening day of the season and currently sit 19th on five points.
Dave Challinor’s side have picked up a few knocks over the past week with players such as Gavan Holohan, Gary Liddle, Jamie Sterry and Zaine Francis-Angol and Joe Grey missing the midweek Papa John’s Trophy match at Carlisle.
Pools came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 only to lose out on penalties. Fortunately most of the players who picked up niggles are expected to be available at Prenton Park this afternoon.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Tranmere Rovers v Hartlepool United (3pm kick-off)
Last updated: Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 10:51
- Pools (5th) travel to Tranmere (19th) in League Two this afternoon.
- Dave Challinor’s side are looking to make it three league wins in a row and pick up their first away victory of the season.
- Pools outs: Joe Grey (quad)
- Pools doubts: Gavan Holohan, Gary Liddle, Jamie Sterry, Zaine Francis-Angol
- Team news from 2pm
Some early team news from Dave Challinor
Hartlepool United saw four players miss the midweek trip to Carlisle United after picking up knocks last weekend.
Jamie Sterry, Gavan Holohan, Gary Liddle and Zaine Francis-Angol have all been injury doubts this week.
But manager Dave Challinor is hoping to be able to name his strongest line-up for the match.
“We’re hopeful, a lot more than we were on Monday,” Challinor said. “The majority trained from Thursday.
“Fingers crossed we can pick the team we want to pick. Gav is fine, he had a knock and of the players who didn’t train, he was probably the one who wasn’t as serious where he’d just taken a kick.
“So he’ll be fine and we’ll move on with the game.”
Some early team news from Dave Challinor
Hartlepool United saw four players miss the midweek trip to Carlisle United after picking up knocks last weekend.
Jamie Sterry, Gavan Holohan, Gary Liddle and Zaine Francis-Angol have all been injury doubts this week.
But manager Dave Challinor is hoping to be able to name his strongest line-up for the match.
“We’re hopeful, a lot more than we were on Monday,” Challinor said. “The majority trained from Thursday.
“Fingers crossed we can pick the team we want to pick. Gav is fine, he had a knock and of the players who didn’t train, he was probably the one who wasn’t as serious where he’d just taken a kick.
“So he’ll be fine and we’ll move on with the game.”
Here’s how the table is looking ahead of today’s fixtures!
Welcome back to our Pools live blog!
Good morning everyone and welcome back to our Hartlepool United live matchday blog!
We’ll be bringing you all the build up and developments ahead of this afternoon’s match against Tranmere Rovers.
There will also be live updates from the match at Prenton Park as well as analysis and reaction throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
To stay up to date, simply refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date.