Tranmere Rovers v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, build-up, action and reaction from Prenton Park

Pools have won their last two league matches against Walsall and Carlisle United respectively and are hoping to pick up a third straight victory that could potentially take them into the automatic promotion places.

Tranmere haven’t won in the fourth tier since the opening day of the season and currently sit 19th on five points.

Dave Challinor’s side have picked up a few knocks over the past week with players such as Gavan Holohan, Gary Liddle, Jamie Sterry and Zaine Francis-Angol and Joe Grey missing the midweek Papa John’s Trophy match at Carlisle.

Tranmere Rovers v Hartlepool United

Pools came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 only to lose out on penalties. Fortunately most of the players who picked up niggles are expected to be available at Prenton Park this afternoon.

