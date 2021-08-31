Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Dan James completes Leeds medical, Edouard close to PL move, Berahino back..
All the moves, rumours and more as the summer transfer window comes to a close
It’s that time again.
We’re less than 24 hours away from the 2021 summer transfer window closing and it’s looking like a busy one.
Will Kylian Mbappe finally get his Madrid move? Who’s going to pull off the inevitable shock last minute move in the Premier League? Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest news and updates.
Deadline Day LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 01 January, 1970, 01:00
Aston Villa defender moves on loan
Dominic Revan has joined League Two side Northampton Town on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old captained the young Villa side that played against Liverpool in last year’s FA Cup third round.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Career in numbers
Decent.
Saido Berahino returning to English football
It’s not like Saido Berahino to be after a move on deadline day, is it?
The former West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City forward looks to be closing in on a move to League One side, Sheffield Wednesday.
Double swoop for Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have announced the permanent signing of Nicky Maynard on a free transfer and the loan signing of Stephen Walker from Championship side Middlesbrough.
Top stories so far
- Manchester United confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo
- Jordan Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool
- West Ham United sign Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic
- Versatile Getafe defender Marc Cucurella signs a five-year deal with Brighton
- Real Madrid ‘not giving up’ on Mbappe yet
Lee Griffiths leaves Celtic
The striker has joined fellow SPL side Dundee on a season-long loan.
Burnley sign Connor Roberts from Swansea
The Welsh international has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor.
Baggies to Accy
West Brom striker Jovan Malcolm has joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.
Here’s a look at what he can do, Stanley fans.
Frederic Guilbert heads out on loan
Sticking with Villa and defender Guilbert is heading out on loan to Strasbourg. The right-back also spent the second half of last season on loan at the French club.
Conor Hourihane bids Villa farewell
Following his move to Sheffield United yesterday, Hourihane has taken to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to the Villa faithful.