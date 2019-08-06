Two ex-Middlesbrough men star for Leeds United plus Derby set for surprise move: Championship weekend review
The Championship is back and there was plenty of drama on the opening weekend following Middlesbrough’s action-packed draw at Luton on Friday night.
By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 12:01
From early favourites dropping points to winning debuts, we wrap up some of the main stories from the first round of second-tier fixtures, which were completed on Monday night following Derby’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield at The John Smith's Stadium. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to catch up with all the action: