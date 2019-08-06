Former Boro striker Patrick Bamford scored for Leeds against Bristol City on Saturday.

Two ex-Middlesbrough men star for Leeds United plus Derby set for surprise move: Championship weekend review

The Championship is back and there was plenty of drama on the opening weekend following Middlesbrough’s action-packed draw at Luton on Friday night.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 12:01

From early favourites dropping points to winning debuts, we wrap up some of the main stories from the first round of second-tier fixtures, which were completed on Monday night following Derby’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield at The John Smith's Stadium. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to catch up with all the action:

1. Luton and Boro kick-off in style

The Championship returned with a bang on Friday night as Middlesbrough played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Luton at Kenilworth Road. Among the goals were stunning strikes from Hatters defender Sonny Bradley and Boro's Lewis Wing.

2. A sticky start for one of the favourites

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Fulham are one of the favourites to challenge for Championship promotion this term. The Cottagers were dealt an opening day setback at newly-promoted Barnsley though, going down 1-0 to the Tykes at Oakwell.

3. Cardiff stunned by Wigan

Neil Warnock's Cardiff are also expected to challenge for promotion this campaign but lost from a winning position at Wigan. The Bluebirds took an early lead through midfielder Joe Ralls before Josh Windass and Michael Jacobs put the Latics 2-1 up. Omar Bogle then equalised for Cardiff before Lee Evans netted the winner. Another action-packed game.

4. Pedersen header steels the points for Birmingham

Birmingham defender Kristian Pedersen scored one of the goals of the weekend with a powerful header from outside the penalty area. It was enough to seal all three points for the Blues at Brentford, despite the Bees registering 76 per cent of possession and taking 15 shots to Birmingham's one.

