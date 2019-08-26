Two ex-Middlesbrough strikers score for Leeds United and QPR as Stoke boss hits out: Championship winners and losers
There was plenty to discuss following Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw with Millwall at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon – but how did Boro’s Championship rivals fare over the weekend?
By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 11:59
We take a closer look at the winners and losers from England’s second tier, including a couple of former Boro players who continue to impress for their new clubs. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who had a weekend to forget: