Former Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford has scored four league goals for Leeds this season.

Two ex-Middlesbrough strikers score for Leeds United and QPR as Stoke boss hits out: Championship winners and losers

There was plenty to discuss following Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw with Millwall at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon – but how did Boro’s Championship rivals fare over the weekend?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 11:59

We take a closer look at the winners and losers from England’s second tier, including a couple of former Boro players who continue to impress for their new clubs. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who had a weekend to forget:

1. W: Nottingham Forest

Few would have predicted this result following Fulham's 4-0 win over Millwall in midweek. Yet The Cottagers were beaten 2-1 by a clinical Forest side who recorded just 23 per cent possession. Lewis Grabban scored twice before Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a consolation goal for the hosts.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. W: Jordan Hugill

The former Boro frontman almost ended up on the losers list after missing an open goal against Wigan. Hugill redeemed himself though, scoring the third goal in a 3-1 win for Rangers. That's three league goals in five appearances for the striker this season.

Photo: Alex Pantling

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. W: Borja Baston

Another striker in form is Swansea frontman Baston, who is the Championship's top scorer with five league goals. The latest came from the penalty spot in a 3-1 win over Birmingham to make it four league wins out of five for the Swans.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. W: Luton

Graeme Jones' side chalked up their first league victory of the season after a 3-1 win at Barnsley. Former Boro midfielder Jacob Butterfield opened the scoring for the Hatters after just two minutes.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3