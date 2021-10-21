The 28-year-old was taken off early during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Salford City due to a ‘niggle’.

Manager Dave Challinor was reluctant to divulge any more details though Francis-Angol is likely to be back in contention for the trip to Leyton Orient at the end of the month.

Conor McAleny of Salford City in action with Hartlepool United's Zaine Francis-Angol during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor Lane, Salford on Saturday 16th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But Saturday’s home match against Harrogate Town could come just too soon for the left-sided defender.

“It's not too serious,” the Pools boss told The Mail. “He's suffered a little tweak but nothing more than that.

"I wouldn't like to put a time frame on it but it will be days rather than weeks or months.”

Pools have recently welcomed Gavan Holohan back from injury and Gary Liddle is back in full training and available for selection after a tendonitis issue.

