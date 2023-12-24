Hartlepool United’s year of misery is almost over with the first half of their season back in the National League leaving a lot to be desired.

John Askey’s side find themselves sleepwalking towards the wrong end of the league table and they are in serious danger of drifting into a sea of nothingness after what has been a culmination of errors and mismanagement throughout the club over the course of the last 18-months.

The trail of Hartlepool’s demise will always likely lead you back to Dave Challinor’s exit over two years ago but as much as there are varying points across Hartlepool’s timeline which got us here, we are here.

There were still 10 days to go until Hartlepool kicked off their National League campaign at Barnet. There was a degree of uncertainty. But while the rain bounced off the away dugout in the mid-summer evening at Redcar Athletic’s Green Lane, with anger and discontent still at the forefront of Hartlepool supporters’ minds after their devastating relegation from the Football League three months previous, Askey made no qualms about what the focus would be for the season ahead.

“It has to be,” he said, almost in a dismissive manner, when asked whether promotion would be the target. Askey’s response was not necessarily derogatory of the question, but more acknowledging of the fact that there could be no other answer. This was Hartlepool United, back in non-league. Of course promotion would be the target.

It was a feeling reciprocated throughout the camp, with players and staff cautiously optimistic heading into the season despite the outside noise surrounding the club owing to a stand-off in relations between supporters and the club’s owner Raj Singh.

Hartlepool’s summer transfer business was productive yet no guarantee of success. Askey had to negotiate his way through as many as 17 players leaving the club following relegation, some through their own choice and some he was only too happy to see the back of. It brought a much better harmony into a dressing room that has been fractured, almost beyond repair, at times over the last 18-months. That mood was also aided significantly by a much-improved pre-season regimen which included a training camp in Scotland as opposed to the all-singing, all-dancing but sub-standard trip to Portugal last summer.

But Pools, in hindsight, couldn’t have asked for a much harder fixture to be welcomed back to the National League with than a trip to Barnet. Over 500 supporters made the trip that day, buoyed by the kind of hope which can only be borne out of a new season, even if the despair of the previous one was still lingering. They were quickly handed that sinking feeling once more.

Askey was almost verbatim of what we heard towards the end of last season. Holding players accountable defensively after a 3-2 defeat which flattered them.

And yet the approach from Askey seemed to work as it sparked what transcended into Hartlepool’s best start to a campaign in over 30 years as five wins came in the next six games. Maybe, just maybe, this ship could turn around after all.

But much like the Tall Ships of the summer, that idea sailed away as the autumn brought about a torrid run of form which has since overlapped into the early winter. Ghost story or relegation battle? Either way, Hartlepool may now be in one.

Only the bottom four have lost more games than Hartlepool heading into Christmas. Only one other team have conceded more goals, with Hartlepool having kept just one clean sheet in Askey’s entire tenure since February. These are all stats which are certainly not conducive to a promotion campaign, and those are just some of the stats in front of us every time we see a copy of the league table. There are more.

Of course, as with everything, there is mitigation and objectivity. But for as much as we're all tired of seeing, hearing, reading and typing about Hartlepool’s remarkable injury list this season, you cannot help but acknowledge its influence. For a team to achieve success, you tend to find you need a favourable run as far as the fitness of your key players is concerned and that is something Askey simply has not had, at all.

But it goes beyond that. The injuries have led to Askey having to scramble, scratch and claw for almost any signature to help fill a space in the squad with the likes of Osazee Aghatise, Tyrell Agyemang, Zak Johnson, Mitch Hancox, Joe Mattock and Ciaran Brennan all drafted in at various points this season on short-term deals. And while this collection of players have provided something to Askey’s squad, they all fall into somewhat unwanted categories of being either inexperienced, out of form, out of favour or out of a contract. Unfortunately, this is the way it is for Hartlepool in 2023-24.

With that there has been an inevitable inconsistency in both results and selection which has then led to an extreme drop in confidence and self-belief. You only have to watch Hartlepool from their first defensive set piece in games to see there is a clear void of confidence which only continues to play on players’ minds as the vicious circle manifests.

There has been no recognisable pattern to Hartlepool’s misfortune aside from their failure to deal with set plays more often than not. They concede goals early, they concede goals late – the two goals conceded in less than a minute at Aldershot a particular chastening experience.

But for all there have been struggles and misfortunes on the field, Hartlepool’s challenging return to the National League has been played out amid a backdrop of the club being up for sale and everything that entails.

It’s no secret that chairman Singh now wants out of the club – that mindset accelerated following relegation last season. But for all Askey has continued to offer empathy to Singh, and for all Singh has declared he will continue to fund the club in the short-term until he can hand over the reins, there simply must be a point where it becomes a factor.

Singh, in the end, is going to have tarnished his legacy with Hartlepool. Having helped save the club and restore it back to the Football League, these catalogue of errors over the last 18-months that have seen the club tumble back down into non-league obscurity ultimately fall on him.

Are there others to blame? Sure. Players must take responsibility for the kind of abject performances seen in the opening 30 minutes at Wealdstone. Managers, past and present, must take responsibility for selections, signings, tactics and their ability to bring and maintain harmony to a dressing room. In Askey’s case, there can be no denying he has been working under certain constraints. But is this Hartlepool squad worse, say, than the Macclesfield squad he worked wonders with in 2017? You would argue not. In that case, is Askey getting the best out of this squad? Again, you’d argue not considering he worked under worse off-field conditions during that time.

Askey does still have credit in the bank, however. Certain players following the draw with Wealdstone referenced how they felt for their manager at 3-0 down before turning things around. But at the moment, this is a ship which is rudderless and has been for some time, no matter who is trying to steer it – something which, again, ultimately comes from the top.

Although there remains plenty of work to do, the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust’s recent revelation that they have brought together a consortium to buy out Singh offers a flicker of hope that 2024 can finally see a change in momentum at a football club which has grown stale – something which is desperately needed before they find themselves in real danger of being sucked into the vacuum of non-league also rans. But as we head into the new year, there remains a level of uncertainty at all levels of the club.

As with any team, in any division, in any country, however, football’s greatest currency comes in the form of winning. If Hartlepool can somehow manufacture a series of results to start turning the tide then the background noise will be just that.

There is still hope that can happen with Askey likely to be able to welcome back a handful of potentially key players as we enter into 2024, some of those who will have points to prove of their own as they head out of contract in the summer. We saw how effective a Hartlepool team can be under Askey in the opening weeks of the season and in parts towards the end of last season. There’s no reason it cannot be again when he has a full deck to choose from.