Victoria Park name changed as Hartlepool United agree new sponsorship deal

Ahead of tonight’s match against Newport County (7:45pm kick-off), Victoria Park has been rebranded as the Suit Direct Stadium as part of a three season partnership.

It’s the first time The Vic has had a name sponsor since the 2018-19 campaign, when it was known as The Super 6 Stadium.

Suit Direct are a high street retailer home to iconic menswear brands such as Ted Baker, Marc Darcy, Ben Sherman, Racing Green and Limehaus. They are expanding rapidly and are on target to open 23 new stores across the UK and Ireland in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suit Direct CFO Nick Scott (left) with Hartlepool United COO Stephen Hobin (right).

Suit Direct’s parent company, The Baird Group, has had a warehouse in Hartlepool since 1945 and remains at the same location to this day with its sizeable warehousing and distribution hub.

Commenting on the new partnership Suit Direct CFO Nick Scott said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Hartlepool United Football Club.

"The Baird Group has had a presence in Hartlepool since 1945 and we are pleased that we can continue building relationships in this community.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the positive changes that this investment can make to the team and the club. Go Poolies!”

The partnership is part of Hartlepool United’s recently launched ‘Official Partnership Portfolio’, with Suit Direct becoming the Official Stadium Naming Rights Partner. They have also agreed to be the Official Menswear Partner meaning that Suit Direct are sponsoring the first teams’ training kit as well as the management team’s bench kit. As part of this deal the corporate executive lounge will be fully refurbished and renamed the ‘Suit Direct Lounge’.

Raj Singh Hartlepool United Chairman speaking on the deal said, “I am delighted to formally welcome Suit Direct to Hartlepool United and I would like to thank them for their support.

“Having a national high street retailer commit to the club and join our remarkable journey is a real sign of the progress we are now making off the field, to match our ambitions on it.”

Stephen Hobin, Hartlepool United Chief Operating Officer continued: “Stadium naming rights in football have to be carefully considered and Victoria Park is and will always be the spiritual home of Hartlepool United.

"It is a real pleasure to announce this partnership following extensive negotiations and to finally welcome Suit Direct to the Vic.

“The town has been the home of Baird Group and Suit Direct since the end of the second world war and this agreement, which will run through to the end of the 2023/24 season, is not only an exceptional financial partnership in terms of investment, it is also a partnership that sits right in the heart of our community with a company that employ local people who are committed to making a difference to the town.

“The agreement will provide Suit Direct a national and International presence through some of their iconic brands and I’m sure our supporters will embrace the partnership as well as the much-needed aesthetic improvements that it will bring to the stadium.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.