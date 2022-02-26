Walsall v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and updates from the Banks's Stadium as Graeme Lee's side look to extend their unbeaten run in League Two
Hartlepool United head to Walsall looking to extend their unbeaten run in League Two to nine games.
Graeme Lee’s side have endured a challenging month, with this their seventh game in all competitions.
Pools head to the Banks’s Stadium on the back of a dramatic come-from-behind win over Colchester United in midweek thanks to goals from Omar Bogle and a first in Hartlepool colours for Middlesbrough loanee Isaac Fletcher.
But Lee’s side are beginning to feel the brunt of such a busy schedule as the injury list continues to grow at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Jamie Sterry, Reagan Ogle, Bryn Morris and Joe Grey all missed out on the trip to Colchester while stand-in right back Zaine Francis-Angol came off with a hamstring problem and Luke Molyneux was brought off as a precaution.
Jordan Cook remains missing following a thigh strain picked up on New Year’s Day as Pools will also be without Neill Byrne who is suspended for the trip to the Midlands.
Pools boss Lee is hopeful he may see some of those in the treatment room back for this afternoon’s meeting with the Saddlers but admitted it was up to the players to prove their fitness in training.
“I think there’s three coming back in who missed the other night but they’ve got to get through training and then I can assess where we want to go,” said Lee.
“There’s a few bumps and bruises from the other night and a few injury concerns.
"But lads are getting on the training field so fingers crossed they get through the session and make themselves available.
“Unfortunately Zaine got a bit of a twinge so he might be struggling but hopefully there’s a couple of others coming back in.”
Lee added on Byrne’s suspension: “You don’t want to lose any of your players while you’re on a run and it’s disappointing for Neill, but there's an opportunity for others to come in.”
Pools face a Walsall side under new management after the arrival of former Newport County boss Michael Flynn with today’s game Flynn’s first in front of the home fans.
And Flynn got off to the perfect start with the Saddlers with a surprise victory at League Two’s runaway leaders Forest Green Rovers a week ago before suffering a heavy defeat at Swindon Town in midweek.
The Midlands club recently announced the signing of former Boro man Lee Tomlin who could make his debut this afternoon.
Meanwhile, Pools have announced they are working with the EFL on an application to have a Category 4 Academy in place for next season.
Pools chairman Raj Singh says now is the ‘correct time to invest into this part of the club’ and subject to approval of a licence, the club say a new EFL Category 4 Academy status would see ‘significant investment into a performance pathway that identifies and develops young players’.
“We believe we now have the right plan in place and it is the correct time to invest into this part of the club with a longer term view,” said Singh.
Walsall 1-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Updates from the Banks’s Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:17
- Walsall XI: Rushworth, White, Labadie ©, Daniels, Monthe, Kinsella, Wilkinson, Osadebe, Miller, Earing, Shade
- Subs: Rose, Ward, Kiernan, Tomlin, Perry, Rodney, Menayese
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Crawford, Fletcher, White, Molyneux, Bogle
- Subs: Bilokapic, Hull, Ogle, Shelton, Holohan, Grey, Carver
17 - KINSELLA FIRES WIDE
The corner is cleared as far as Kinsella who drags an effort wide
16 - LABADIE CHANCE
Featherstone and Crawford give it away between them on the edge of the area as Labadie’s shot is deflected behind for a corner
13 - GOAL FOR WALSALL
Miller gives the home side the lead after an advancing run from Osadebe was allowed to find Miller in the area and he shifted on to his right before finding the bottom corner back across Killip from 12 yards
Good tracking back from Featherstone after Ferguson’s clearance fell for Kinsella. The skipper clears for a throw before it eventually comes to Labadie who drags an effort wide from distance
Long ball from Fletcher looking for Bogle but it runs out of play
Good decision from referee Lee Swabey who pulls it back for a foul on Odusina after his clearance is cut out. The Pools man was tripped
7 - EFFORT FROM WHITE
First effort of the game to Pools as White shifts it onto his left on the edge of the area but not enough power on the strike
Featherstone over shoots a pass to Molyneux which allows Monthe to clear and advance
Killip gets away with a short clearance to Odusina who does well to escape Miller in his own area. The defender won’t thank his keeper for that one
Brief stoppage in play while Ferguson is attended to for a bloody nose