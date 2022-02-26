Hartlepool United face Walsall at the Banks's Stadium in League Two. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side have endured a challenging month, with this their seventh game in all competitions.

Pools head to the Banks’s Stadium on the back of a dramatic come-from-behind win over Colchester United in midweek thanks to goals from Omar Bogle and a first in Hartlepool colours for Middlesbrough loanee Isaac Fletcher.

But Lee’s side are beginning to feel the brunt of such a busy schedule as the injury list continues to grow at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Sterry has missed Hartlepool United's last two games but Graeme Lee is hoping for some positive news on the injury front. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Jamie Sterry, Reagan Ogle, Bryn Morris and Joe Grey all missed out on the trip to Colchester while stand-in right back Zaine Francis-Angol came off with a hamstring problem and Luke Molyneux was brought off as a precaution.

Jordan Cook remains missing following a thigh strain picked up on New Year’s Day as Pools will also be without Neill Byrne who is suspended for the trip to the Midlands.

Pools boss Lee is hopeful he may see some of those in the treatment room back for this afternoon’s meeting with the Saddlers but admitted it was up to the players to prove their fitness in training.

“I think there’s three coming back in who missed the other night but they’ve got to get through training and then I can assess where we want to go,” said Lee.

“There’s a few bumps and bruises from the other night and a few injury concerns.

"But lads are getting on the training field so fingers crossed they get through the session and make themselves available.

“Unfortunately Zaine got a bit of a twinge so he might be struggling but hopefully there’s a couple of others coming back in.”

Lee added on Byrne’s suspension: “You don’t want to lose any of your players while you’re on a run and it’s disappointing for Neill, but there's an opportunity for others to come in.”

Pools face a Walsall side under new management after the arrival of former Newport County boss Michael Flynn with today’s game Flynn’s first in front of the home fans.

And Flynn got off to the perfect start with the Saddlers with a surprise victory at League Two’s runaway leaders Forest Green Rovers a week ago before suffering a heavy defeat at Swindon Town in midweek.

The Midlands club recently announced the signing of former Boro man Lee Tomlin who could make his debut this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Pools have announced they are working with the EFL on an application to have a Category 4 Academy in place for next season.

Pools chairman Raj Singh says now is the ‘correct time to invest into this part of the club’ and subject to approval of a licence, the club say a new EFL Category 4 Academy status would see ‘significant investment into a performance pathway that identifies and develops young players’.

“We believe we now have the right plan in place and it is the correct time to invest into this part of the club with a longer term view,” said Singh.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.