Goals in either half from Jamie Reid and Elliott List saw The Boro claim their first win in eight League Two matches against a Pools side still searching for their first win on the road this season.

Stevenage were beaten 4-0 by Forest Green Rovers last time out at home but have now responded with a draw at Harrogate and win over Hartlepool.

"I’m delighted with the clean sheet after last week, delighted with the character everyone showed in a game played in conditions you love as a footballer,” Revell said after the game.

Alex Revell, manager of Stevenage (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

And the Stevenage boss felt his side could have easily won by more.

“With the way results have gone for us, the first goal was important and the players have come away with the win,” he added.

“The most important thing for me was the amount of situations we found ourselves in terms of getting through on goal and the chances created, we could have been out of sight to be honest.

“Going in at 1-0 at half-time, we deserved it and really controlled the out off possession stuff. Hartlepool are a crossing side and to stop them from crossing was a big, big thing for us where we really restricted them to very little and adapted really well to the opposition.

“The clean sheet, fantastic spirit and character gives us something to build on.”

