'We need a new look!': Hartlepool United fans react as Craig Hignett makes key contract decisions

Hartlepool United have revealed their retained list ahead of the 2019/20 season - and fans have been quick to react.

Manager Craig Hignett has elected to release FIVE players from his squad, with David Edgar, Jake Cassidy, Conor Newton, Paddy McLaughlin and Lewis Hawkins all free to seek new clubs.

Meanwhile, the club remain locked in contract talks with a number of key players who could retain ahead of the new National League season.

They are: Myles Anderson, Ryan Donaldson, Nicky Featherstone, Gavan Holohan, Scott Loach, Carl Magnay, Liam Noble and Luke Williams.

Elsewhere, Peter Kioso, Aaron Cunningham, Kention Richardson, Ryan Catterick, Josh Hawkes and Niko Muir have all been handed one-year extensions after Pools triggered clauses in their contracts.

And supporters have been quick to react to Hignett's decisions - with some mixed responses.

Here's what supporters were saying on social media:

@lloydthomas1999 said: "Don’t think there’s many, if any, poor decisions there, no doubt the usual suspects will be out in force complaining"

@Phil_Gorman added: "4 players released? Shocking. So much for squad overhaul. Same old same old next season"

@hpoolneil commented: "Well that's nowt nor summit..."

@parkerchris1989 posted: "Thought there would be more out the door tbh, clubs needs a new look and new vision. Some good players at the club, but they may have the wrong mentality. I think the playoffs is a must this season! It's going to be a slog again so some quality through the door hopefully."

@durhamchris1983 tweeted: "basically looks to me like, if the club get their own way it will be the usual failures still on the payroll. hardly an overhaul is it? 3 of the released players we haven't seen for months so no shock with that"

@GasManTim added: "Should of let more go tbh. Another season of dross."

@smithypools8 posted: "Try keep noble and Donaldson"