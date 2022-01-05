Matty Daly was the hero for Graeme Lee’s side when he capitalised on an error from Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon to move Pools into the quarter finals of the competition and just two wins from a trip to Wembley Stadium in April.

And whether Lee’s side are handed a home or an away tie you can be sure there will be a strong backing from the Pools supporters who turned out in good numbers again on Tuesday night.

And here at The Mail we take a look at some of the best fan pictures from the 2,529 in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium for Pools’ 1-0 win over Bolton.

1. Up for the cup Pools fans ahead of their Papa John's Trophy tie with Bolton Wanderers. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Braving the cold It was a chilly night at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Ready to go Pools fans taking in the atmosphere at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Anticipation Hartlepool United fans taking in the action during their 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales