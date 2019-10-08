West Brom boss Slaven Bilic provides update on West Ham loanee and Scotland international
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says his decision to substitute winger Grady Diangana during Saturday’s 4-2 win over Cardiff was only precautionary.
Boro will face the Baggies at the Riverside when the Championship season resumes on October 19, following this weekend’s international break.
Diangana, who was linked with Boro in the summer, has hit the ground running since his loan move from West Ham in August, scoring four goals and providing three assists.
Against Cardiff, the 21-year-old hobbled off eight minutes after half-time and was replaced by Kyle Edwards, yet Bilic doesn’t believe the injury is serious.
“He felt his Achilles, we told him to try but we had Kyle ready,” said Bilic after the game. “It just prevented him doing a 100 per cent sprint, we didn’t want to risk him. There was no reason to do that.
“We need him and we had Kyle and some other players. It’s nothing serious. He says and the doctor says he’s okay.”
There were also some concerns over Scotland international Matt Phillips, who is West Brom’s joint top scorer this season alongside Diangana.
Phillips, 28, won’t be involved with his national team this week due to an ankle injury and will stay at West Brom to receive treatment.
On Phillips, Bilic said: “He has the old injury, he needs an injection. It’s his ankle. It’s got a little bit worse, that’s why we took him off in the last three games - Saturday, Leeds and QPR.
“We have to manage him. Unfortunately, he’s got that so he can’t go away with Scotland.”