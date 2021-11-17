The 1-0 first round replay win at League One side Wycombe Wanderers set up a second round tie at another third tier outfit in Lincoln City next month.

Mark Cullen’s fifth goal of the season was enough to separate the sides as Pools can now look forward to visiting the LNER Stadium on Saturday, December 4 (3pm kick-off).

Tuesday night’s win also banked the club £22,629 in prize money with a further £34,000 up for grabs for winning in the second round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view inside the stadium as David Ferguson of Hartlepool United takes a corner-kick during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Wycombe Wanderers and Hartlepool United at Adams Park on November 16, 2021 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Here is what some supporters had to say following the impressive win…

@ShinPadNP: “Make sure you get the full 20% allowance for the Lincoln game. I suspect we'll need it as there'll be a bumper crowd!”

@Jamiemwood: “Give Sweeney a permanent contract.”

@Poolieboy1Les1: “Get in there lads brilliant result. Well done everyone. The most important thing is we have another win away from home. Something that we can build on in league matches.”

@Dan_Nich27: “What a performance! Lidds was absolutely superb. Nobody played less than a 7 out of 10. Rode our luck at times, but a great away performance. Pools winning away on a Tuesday night, can only be the FA Cup!”

@theellerton: “Get the contract out, put it on the table, let him sign it, let him write whatever numbers he wants to put on there – given what he's done since he's come in – and let him sign the contract and go. Sweeney’s at the wheel, man.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.