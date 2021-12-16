Lee’s side claimed four points from six at the Suit Direct Stadium last week and will be hoping to continue their momentum when they visit the Jobserve Community Stadium.

But just what can Pools expect from Hayden Mullins’ side who sit 20th in the League Two table?

We caught up with Colchester Gazette’s U’s reporter, Jonathan Waldron, to give us the inside track on Mullins’ side.

How are Colchester performing this season in relation to pre-season expectations?

Colchester sit in 20th place in League Two heading into this game and I think there’s certainly an element of disappointment that they’re not higher in the table, at this stage.

The expectation among fans is for a play-off push this season and I think it’s the same for the players and staff.

After last season’s struggles and battle against relegation, there was a lot of movement in the transfer window, with plenty of players coming and going in the summer.

A host of new players have come in and it has taken some time for them all to gel, hence Colchester’s rather inconsistent form over the last few months.

Is there any pressure on Hayden Mullins to get a result?

I don’t think so. Despite the hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Walsall last weekend, Colchester’s form before that game had been fairly good and they had lost only two of their previous nine games in all competitions, going into that match at the Banks’s Stadium.

Mullins was only appointed as head coach on a permanent basis in the summer having helped keep Colchester up while in interim charge at the end of last season.

I would expect chairman Robbie Cowling to give him more time to get the U’s higher up the table, especially with the game in hand they have on most of the teams above them.

I don’t think this game has been particularly targeted but Colchester will be looking to get a win, especially given their home form has been better over recent weeks.

Goals seem to have been hard to come by, who are the ones Pools should look to keep an eye on though?

Experienced forward Freddie Sears, now in his second spell with the club after rejoining them from neighbours Ipswich Town last summer, has been Colchester’s main source of goals so far, this season.

He has netted six of the U’s 16 league goals so far this season and a total of nine in all competitions.

Sylvester Jasper is also a goal threat and is capable of making things happen in the final third for the U’s.

What can Pools expect in terms of style of play and system?

Colchester have frequently settled on a 4-2-1-3 system so far this season.

They like to play with good, attacking form and get the full-backs high up the pitch, supporting the attack.

Colchester have a number of injury worries ahead of the game, with Noah Chilvers a doubt and Shamal George, Frank Nouble and Ryan Clampin unlikely to feature.

A prediction for the game?

I think it will be a close contest but I’ll go for a 2-1 win for Colchester.

