Graeme Lee’s side have never been beyond the fourth round of the competition but will get their chance when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Patrick Vieira’s Premier League side.

The Eagles have been out of action for almost a fortnight after the Premier League’s winter break and will be looking to bounce back following a spirited defeat against Liverpool last time out.

Palace are nine points above the relegation zone in the Premier League heading into the game meaning Vieira, a five-times winner of the FA Cup, can concentrate on a successful cup run with the Eagles this season.

Hartlepool United travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Vieira has been in charge at Selhurst Park for six months following his arrival in the summer in place of the outgoing Roy Hodgson and will come up against Lee’s Pools who are aiming for another scalp in the competition.

Pools have already beaten three teams from higher divisions so far and, backed by a sellout 4,700 away supporters, will be hopeful they can give Palace a run for their money.

But just what should Lee’s side expect from the Eagles this weekend?

We asked The Athletic’s Crystal Palace reporter, Matt Woosnam, to give us the inside track on Vieira’s men and whether Pools can pull off another cup upset.

Graeme Lee will come up against Patrick Vieira in the dugout at Hartlepool United look to make history in the FA Cup (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

How are Crystal Palace doing this season in relation to their pre-season expectations under Patrick Vieira?

In terms of league position, more or less as expected. They are 13th in the Premier League with 24 points, which is the same position with five fewer points than under Roy Hodgson at the same time last season.

There is, however, an appreciation and understanding that this is a transitional season for Palace with a new manager and a notably younger squad implementing a more progressive style of play. The expectation is still to retain Premier League status and, barring anything major going awry, that ought to be accomplished.

Concerns still linger over Palace’s record with set-pieces, conceding too frequently and not scoring enough from their own, and conceding late goals. But these are issues which will be addressed and do not detract from the success enjoyed in this new, exciting and entertaining style of play.

Graeme Lee has already seen his Hartlepool United side cause a number of upsets in the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

With Palace nine points above the drop zone, is the FA Cup something Patrick Vieira will be giving his full attention to?

Palace fans have consistently looked up the table rather than over their shoulders at the fear of relegation this season and although for many the Premier League will always be more important, many still appreciate the allure of the FA Cup.

Vieira has insisted he will put out a strong side against Hartlepool and there is no indication that the cup has anything other than his full attention. As a five-time winner of the competition he may well feel it is something special.

What can Hartlepool expect from Palace in terms of their system and style of play, and is there any team news?

Palace will try to build from the back at all times, playing out through the defence and with Tyrick Mitchell pushing up high down the flank from left-back to assist the left winger - likely to be Eberechi Eze who is still returning from an achilles injury which kept him out for six months.

Wilfried Zaha has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations after the Ivory Coast were knocked out but he is unlikely to feature. Jordan Ayew could potentially return on the right but that is more likely to be the attack-minded Michael Olise whose directness will cause problems.

The team is likely to be similar to the one which defeated Millwall in the third round, a mix of players who need minutes and established first-teamers.

There are undoubtedly a lot, but who are the key danger men for Hartlepool to be aware of?

This depends on who is selected but Olise has been in excellent form recently, terrorising Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson in the second-half of Palace’s 3-1 defeat by Liverpool a fortnight ago.

His goal and assist against Millwall in the last round did not tell the full story and he could have easily scored more. Assuming he starts, which seems likely, he will prove a handful.

Hartlepool have never made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup before, can they do it here? How do you see it playing out?

It will be a huge challenge even against what is expected to be a slightly under-strength Palace side, but this is the FA Cup and neutrals will surely be hoping for a cup upset.

As long as Palace take the game seriously, and there is no suggestion they won’t, manage the atmosphere coming from what will be a raucous away end, and don’t get carried away, then they should win.

But if Hartlepool can disrupt their rhythm and take advantage of that set-piece vulnerability then they might just have a chance. Realistically, a Palace win is expected.

And just finally, Hartlepool will be backed by 4,700 supporters inside Selhurst Park on Saturday, it's going to be noisy in there isn't it?

It’s a credit to Hartlepool and their supporters that so many of them will be making such a long trip down to London, many of them on the coaches generously subsidised by Palace.

The FA Cup is special and too many Premier League sides and their supporters have taken it for granted in recent years, but Palace are reinvigorated under Vieira, the match is completely sold out and Selhurst Park will be rocking.

