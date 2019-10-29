Middlesbrough knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup on penalties in 2015.

What happened to the Middlesbrough side which stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford four years ago

It’s four years ago this week since Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough side knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup at Old Trafford – but what has happened to the players who featured that night?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 12:18 pm

After a goalless draw with the Red Devils, which went to extra-time, Boro claimed a memorable 3-1 win in the subsequent penalty shootout in front of 10,000 jubilant away supporters. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see the side which played:

1. GK: Tomas Mejias

Back at Boro after a spell at Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus. Now the club's third-choice goalkeeper behind Darren Randolph and Aynsley Pears.

2. RB: Tomas Kalas

After loan spells at Boro and Fulham, the Czech defender finally made a permanent switch from Chelsea to Championship side Bristol City. A hamstring injury has kept him out since August though.

3. CB: Daniel Ayala

Still a key member of the Boro squad and has captained the side for most of the season. Will be out of contract in the summer though.

4. CB: Ben Gibson

Injuries have been a factor but the Boro-born centre-back has hardly played for Burnley since moving to Turf Moor last year.

