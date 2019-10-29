What happened to the Middlesbrough side which stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford four years ago
It’s four years ago this week since Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough side knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup at Old Trafford – but what has happened to the players who featured that night?
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 12:18 pm
After a goalless draw with the Red Devils, which went to extra-time, Boro claimed a memorable 3-1 win in the subsequent penalty shootout in front of 10,000 jubilant away supporters. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see the side which played: