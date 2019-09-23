A lengthy feud has rumbled on for the last few months, after Boro chairman Steve Gibson complained to the EFL about Derby, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday breaking the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules. We look back at how the saga has played out. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to find out:
1. April - Steve Gibson requests investigation
A report in the Telegraph claimed the Boro chairman was 'furious' that Championship rivals Derby County, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday had breached Financial Fair Play rules and asked the EFL to investigate.
2. April - Championship clubs reject Gibson's request
After a lengthy meeting at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, Championship club's rejected Gibson's request for greater transparency of finances in the league. An EFL spokesperson said: “Championship Clubs met on Wednesday where there was a positive exchange of ideas on a number of different issues, including the League’s profitability and sustainability rules."
3. April - Derby find a loophole in the rules
Gibson was particularly unhappy at Derby, after owner Mel Morris used a separate company to buy the club's stadium, Pride Park, for a reported £80million with a deal to lease it back. The ground was listed as an asset on the club’s books for £41million and the deal helped the Rams comply with EFL financial rules.
4. May - Rams pip Boro into the play-offs
Derby secured the final play-off spot in the Championship last season, finishing just one place ahead of Boro by a single point.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
