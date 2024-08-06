What is Hartlepool United's best available XI ahead of National League opener at Yeovil?

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll could still have a handful of big decisions to make ahead of naming his side for the National League opener, a long trip to Yeovil, this weekend.

Sarll, who spent three years in charge at Huish Park, leading the Glovers to the National League play-offs during his first season at the helm, has a squad of 22 players at his disposal.

Of those, teenage attacker Max Storey is set to spend the season on loan at Blyth Spartans, while young goalkeeper Josh Mazfari will gain more senior experience at Shildon.

Midfielder Kieran Wallace is back in light training but it will still be some time before he is back in contention while Anthony Mancini and Greg Sloggett are both doubts.

Sarll has one or two tough decisions to make ahead of naming his side for Saturday's National League opener at Yeovil. Picture by Frank Reid.

Mancini, who managed just 14 appearances last season, has endured another stop-start summer and it seems likely that the Frenchman will, at best, begin on the bench.

Sloggett, who signed for Pools last month following a frustrating spell at Cheltenham, made a bright start to life in the North East before injuring his ankle in the win over Sunderland under-21s; he left the ground on crutches, albeit as a precaution, and Sarll suggested Saturday's trip to Somerset might come too soon, with the visit of Southend the following weekend earmarked for his possible return.

Assuming neither Sloggett nor Mancini are deemed fit enough to start, that leaves the new boss with 17 fully fit players to choose from as he prepares to name his first competitive Pools side since his appointment at the end of April; of those, defenders Dan Dodds, David Ferguson, Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall as well as attackers Mani Dieseruvwe, Adam Campbell and Joe Grey can be considered shoo-ins to make the XI.

That leaves Sarll with decisions to make over who starts in goal, the make up of his midfield and whether or not new man Luke Charman is fit enough to feature from the outset.

Supporters will surely be breathing a sigh of relief that Sarll, at last, has a decision to make in-between the sticks.

Joel Dixon, who endured such a torrid first season in the North East, has shown signs of improvement in pre-season but still does not inspire confidence.

At the time he was transfer-listed in April, it seemed a virtual impossibility that he would even be in the conversation to begin next season as the first choice goalkeeper; he managed just one clean sheet in 26 games, lost his place twice and struggled with his confidence, kicking and command of his area.

However, as supporters have crossed the days off on their calendars, the goalkeeping issue has come more sharply into focus.

A move for Pete Jameson, who shared a lot of Dixon's initial struggles after signing on a season-long loan from Harrogate but was much-improved after returning to the side under Kevin Phillips, one of his childhood heroes, keeping three successive home clean sheets, seemed to make sense after he was released by the North Yorkshire outfit.

However Pools, understandably, were reluctant to begin the new campaign with the same set of goalkeepers who had struggled throughout most of the last one and the popular stopper, who has since signed for local rivals Darlington, was passed over.

It then appeared Pools would go down a different route, with suggestions that the club were seeking to bring in a young talent from somewhere higher up the footballing pyramid; Everton's Zan-Luk Leban, who impressed last season on loan at National League North side Farsley Celtic, was one of the names most frequently linked.

Ever since the squad returned for pre-season, experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith had been training with the club, making his first appearance in the second half of the thumping win over South Shields, saving a late spot-kick from Mariners skipper Robert Briggs.

Once the social media detectives had identified the mysterious trialist as the former Leicester, Bristol Rovers and Forest Green man, Sarll poured cold water on speculation that a deal was close, suggesting instead that the pair, who have a close personal relationship, were helping one another out.

Sarll signed Smith on loan while he was in charge at Yeovil, with the Glovers reaching the National League play-offs but also being struck by tragedy when skipper Lee Collins died by suicide aged just 32.

Sarll and Smith have stayed close ever since, with Smith hailing the new Pools boss as one of the best managers he's ever worked with.

In the end, Sarll sensibly opted to complete a deal for Smith, although Joel Dixon played the entire 90 minutes of Saturday's defeat to Nottingham Forest B as Pools concluded their warm-up campaign in rather underwhelming fashion.

Sarll has repeatedly stated that he would give Dixon his full backing if he were to begin the campaign as first choice but, given Smith's experience, pre-season form and relationship with Sarll, it seems likely he'll have to be content with a place on the bench.

The boss does have a decision to make; after all, Dixon's performances and, in particular, his attitude throughout what must have been a trying time for the 30-year-old, are worthy of praise.

Even so, despite only recently putting pen to paper, Smith has been with the squad all summer and so is well-placed to be thrown in at the deep end.

Sarll has never been one to shy away from difficult decisions and so, even though Dixon has demonstrated considerable resilience and might feel hard done by, it would be a genuine surprise not to see Smith displace him in goal at the weekend.

Further forward, ahead of a back four that pretty much picks itself, as harsh as that might be on the impressive Louis Stephenson, Sarll will have to consider the make up of his midfield and attack.

A lot will come down to the fitness of Luke Charman, who arrived from AFC Fylde and has been touted as the man to line up on the left.

He gave Pools the run around from the flank at Mill Farm last season, impressing with his pace, power and directness, but missed the end of the campaign and has had a condensed pre-season on account of a back injury.

He has played three times and, although he has looked fitter and fitter on each occasion, still seems some way behind the levels of his teammates; given Sarll's relentless demands, he will need to be close to 100 per cent if he's to get the nod.

If he is named in the XI, then Sarll will only be able to select two central-midfielders; if he starts on the bench, then it's probable that Pools will field a trio consisting of Nicky Featherstone, Nathan Sheron and Jack Hunter.

Sections of supporters had been prepared to write Featherstone, who turns 36 next month, off after he rather ran out of steam towards the end of last season.

However, it's easy to forget that he re-signed for Pools in October having been without a club and, other than 45 minutes for Dave Challinor's Stockport, had virtually no pre-season.

He returned to the side two days after his arrival, got through 90 minutes against Boreham Wood and went on to be almost ever-present, making 34 appearances, between October and April; with that in mind, it's hardly surprising that the veteran, the club's sixth highest appearance maker of all time, was looking a little leggy.

However, as he so often does, Featherstone has determinedly set about proving his doubters wrong.

The fact that he signed a new player-coach deal led some fans to condemn him to a season in the dugout but he has proved throughout pre-season that he is as fit as he ever has been and, heading into his 11th season at Victoria Park, provides a calmness, composure and footballing intelligence that none of his teammates can match.

Sarll, then, will have to weigh up his options in the engine room.

Hunter and Sheron, both a decade younger than Featherstone, are more dynamic, powerful and robust than the veteran; on the surface at least, the duo appear more suited to Sarll's high pressing style.

Yet, Sarll has repeatedly professed his admiration for Featherstone and Pools have, for the most part, looked a better side with him in it this summer.

The boss gave him an hour of Saturday's final pre-season game, while Sheron and Hunter played the full 90 minutes; that could be interpreted any number of ways.

If Pools were to field a midfield three, then Adam Campbell and Joe Grey could line up either side of Mani Dieseruvwe or, alternatively, Campbell could operate as a number 10 while Grey could partner Dieseruvwe up front, forming an archetypal big man, little man pairing.

With Charman on the bench, Pools will sacrifice some pace and attacking threat but might feel they will have more control and quality in possession with Featherstone in the side; the manager has a difficult decision to make.

Whatever side Sarll settles on, supporters making the long trip down to the West Country will do so full of renewed optimism following a largely positive summer.

Sarll has a decision to make in goal but perhaps what will have him scratching his head the most this week is whether or not he begins his new era with one of the club's most familiar elder statesmen in the side.