What Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate really made of that Sky Sports interview at Birmingham
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate says he can handle criticism from fans and the media as he tries to address his side’s poor start to the season.
The Boro head coach came under scrutiny following the team’s 2-1 defeat at Birmingham before the international break, when he was asked in a TV interview with Sky Sports if he feared losing his job.
It was also claimed the Teessiders would be ‘murdered’ by better teams if they played like they did at St Andrew’s, an expression which didn’t sit well with Woodgate.
Still, the Boro boss says he’s happy to answer any questions which come his way.
“I answered the questions as honestly as I could,” said Woodgate when asked about the Sky interview ahead of Saturday’s game against West Brom.
“The only question which got me was she said if you play like that surely you’ll get murdered.
“I’m looking back and thinking murdered, there are people in the world getting murdered, how are you using a phrase like murdered, that’s what I should have said but I answered the questions normally as I could.
“Ask any question you want, that’s no problem with me, I’ll answer it.”
Woodgate also says he’s no stranger to criticism after after an 18-year playing career which saw him play at the top level.
“First of all when I got the job I was prepared to get criticism if we didn’t start well,” said Woodgate when asked if he takes any notice of critics. “So I should get criticism, why shouldn’t I, we haven’t started the season well.
“We’re fifth from bottom, two points outside the relegation zone, it’s not good enough.
“It’s a good challenge for me but I’m not going to sit here making excuses, I haven’t got this, I haven’t got that, I’ve got what I’ve got and I’ll go with it.
“I still believe the position we’re in at the minute isn’t good enough for the players we’ve got. I think we should be doing better and the buck stops with me.”