Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has won just two of his first 11 league games this season.

The Boro head coach came under scrutiny following the team’s 2-1 defeat at Birmingham before the international break, when he was asked in a TV interview with Sky Sports if he feared losing his job.

It was also claimed the Teessiders would be ‘murdered’ by better teams if they played like they did at St Andrew’s, an expression which didn’t sit well with Woodgate.

Still, the Boro boss says he’s happy to answer any questions which come his way.

“I answered the questions as honestly as I could,” said Woodgate when asked about the Sky interview ahead of Saturday’s game against West Brom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The only question which got me was she said if you play like that surely you’ll get murdered.

“I’m looking back and thinking murdered, there are people in the world getting murdered, how are you using a phrase like murdered, that’s what I should have said but I answered the questions normally as I could.

“Ask any question you want, that’s no problem with me, I’ll answer it.”

Woodgate also says he’s no stranger to criticism after after an 18-year playing career which saw him play at the top level.

“First of all when I got the job I was prepared to get criticism if we didn’t start well,” said Woodgate when asked if he takes any notice of critics. “So I should get criticism, why shouldn’t I, we haven’t started the season well.

“We’re fifth from bottom, two points outside the relegation zone, it’s not good enough.

“It’s a good challenge for me but I’m not going to sit here making excuses, I haven’t got this, I haven’t got that, I’ve got what I’ve got and I’ll go with it.