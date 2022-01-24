Graeme Lee’s side edged past League One Bolton Wanderers in round three of the competition and will now face Johnnie Jackson’s Addicks for the chance to move within 90 minutes of a Wembley final.

And here we talk you through everything you need to know ahead of Pools’ clash with Charlton at the Suit Direct Stadium.

When is HUFC v Charlton?

Hartlepool United host Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Papa John's Trophy at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools host Charlton at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday, January 25 with kick-off at 7pm.

What TV channel is HUFC v Charlton on?

The Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final tie between Pools and Charlton is not listed for live broadcast.

Can I stream HUFC v Charlton?

EFL broadcast rules dictate clubs can stream midweek league games and Papa John's Trophy fixtures worldwide, including in the UK & Ireland, meaning that all fans have the opportunity to watch Tuesday's fixture live.

How else can I follow HUFC v Charlton?

Pools’ quarter-final tie with Charlton will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Tees available at 95fm, DAB or 722 on freeview.

The Hartlepool Mail will also have you covered as our Pools writer Joe Ramage will be at the Suit Direct Stadium with live updates throughout the game in our blog as well as post-match reaction.

Are there any tickets available for HUFC v Charlton?

Tickets are still available to purchase for Pools’ quarter-final tie with Charlton.

Tickets are available at the Suit Direct Stadium or you can book your tickets online up until 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 25 on the club website here.

What are the odds for HUFC v Charlton?

Hartlepool United - 19/10

Draw - 9/4

Charlton Athletic - 13/10

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org

Is there any team news?

Pools will be without their Papa John’s Trophy hero Matty Daly after the midfielder was recalled by Huddersfield Town last week. Daly had scored five goals for Lee’s side in the competition so far.

Jamie Sterry is available for selection after suspension kept him out of Pools’ last two League Two fixtures.

New signing Marcus Carver is a doubt after he missed out on Saturday’s draw with Stevenage with a groin injury.

