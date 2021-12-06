Pools are in the hat alongside the country’s elite as clubs from the Premier League and Championship make their bow in the competition.

Old Trafford, Anfield, The Emirates and St James’s Park are just some of the venues Graeme Lee’s side could be drawn at following their second round success over Lincoln City.

Lewis Fiorini’s own goal was enough to secure Pools victory at Sincil Bank in what was their second success over a League One side in the competition having overcome Wycombe Wanderers in round one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United will find out their opponents in the FA Cup third round in tonight's draw. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools are ball 49 of 64 in tonight’s draw which will take place before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

The coverage on ITV 4 gets underway at 7pm on Monday, December 6 with the draw scheduled to take place prior to the 7.45pm kick-off.

Supporters will also be able to follow coverage of the draw via the FA Cup social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

The third round will take place over the weekend of Friday, January 7 until Monday, January 10, 2022, with winning clubs picking up £82,000 from the competition prize fund.

Pools have already banked £56,629 from their success to date in the competition and will also be entitled to a share of 45 per cent of gate receipts from their third round tie.

Should Pools’ third round tie end in a draw then a replay will take place with replays mandatory until round five of the competition following a changing of the competition rules in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.