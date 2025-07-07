Simon Grayson is set to take charge of his first Pools game on Tuesday night when his side make the short trip to FC Hartlepool to begin their pre-season campaign. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United are set to begin their pre-season campaign on Tuesday night when they take on neighbours FC Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sides are set to meet for the second summer in succession after last year's game proved popular, with Pools making the most of the chance to take a look at a host of trialists while FC Hartlepool tested themselves against higher level opposition.

While for Pools, Tuesday's game will be the first of seven pre-season fixtures, FC already have at least half an eye on the new Northern League Division Two season, which begins later this month. FC begin their campaign on July 26 when they host Ryton and Crawcrook Albion before travelling to Redcar Town on July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly, Tuesday's game will be about more than just the football. For FC Hartlepool, an expected sell-out crowd of around 2,000 supporters will generate valuable income for the club to invest in facilities and the continuing development of their thriving youth setup.

That said, the game promises to be significant for both sides. Pools have endured another challenging summer, with off-field issues continuing to cause problems while talismanic frontman Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, left to sign for National League rivals Rochdale last week.

Tuesday's game is set to be full of firsts for Pools. It will be new manager Simon Grayson's first time in the dugout since he replaced Anthony Limbrick last month; although Darren Sarll was given a watching brief last summer, there has been nothing to suggest Grayson is not planning on taking a more hands-on approach on Tuesday evening.

Fans might also get the chance to see the club's four summer signings in action. Despite having lost ground on most of their rivals in the wake of takeover talks, now seemingly at a standstill, Pools look to have made a decent start to their business and have signed Brad Walker, who made 123 appearances at Victoria Park at the beginning of his career, Reiss McNally, Jay Benn and Danny Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters should also be able to run the rule over a number of trialists; the Hartlepool Mail understands that Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson, Jake Hull, Ben Williams and Josh Harrop, fresh from a spell in the controversial Baller League, have all been on trial at the club.

Last year's game was a decidedly casual affair. Academy coach Ian McGuckin, who has since left to take charge of Middlesbrough's under-16s side, oversaw a squad full of trialists, with no first team stars in action. Veteran Nicky Featherstone, who will celebrate his testimonial later this month, took part in a coaching capacity while the likes of Louis Stephenson and Dan Dodds watched on from the sidelines. Of the more than 20 trialists who featured that day, none did enough to earn a contract; nonetheless, it was an innovative idea that allowed Pools to take a look at potential recruits in a competitive fixture while boosting the coffers of FC Hartlepool.

Tuesday's match might well feel a little different. Time is of the essence for Pools, who still only have 14 players under contract and just over a month until the new National League season begins. With Grayson, who hasn't managed in England since 2021 and who has never taken charge of a non-league side, no doubt eager to get his ideas across, Pools could well be set to field a stronger team this time around. FC Hartlepool have said that they expect Pools to include a smattering of first team stars, while Grayson will surely be keen to get some minutes under the belts and miles into the legs of his squad.

Even so, the result is expected to be secondary - that is, of course, unless Pools suffer what would be a humiliating defeat. Whatever the case, the first game of pre-season always has the feel of a significant occasion, even if a lot of the usual summer optimism seems to be lacking at Pools. Given that a good start to the National League campaign feels essential if Grayson is to buck the depressing recent trend of managerial failure in the North East, then Pools will need a positive pre-season. That begins on Tuesday night - Hartlepool United simply cannot afford to waste a minute between now and the new season.

Your next Hartlepool United read: Dieseruvwe sends heartfelt message to Pools fans after signing for NL rivals