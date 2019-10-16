Where are the Hartlepool United next manager odds? Pools searching for Craig Hignett's replacement with Antony Sweeney currently in caretaker charge
It's been almost a week since Craig Hignett was sacked as Hartlepool United manager and currently no odds for his replacement are available at bookmakers.
Antony Sweeney remains in caretaker charge for the time being as the club continues its search for Hignett’s permanent replacement.
Previously some Poolies will have seeked out the latest odds for the next manager to gauge who could soon be heading to Victoria Park.
However this time around, leading betting companies such as SkyBet and BetVictor will not be making odds available for the ‘next Hartlepool United manager’ market.
SkyBet stated: “This isn't a market that we would look to offer, we don't normally offer any manager markets below League Two.”
Non-League manager odds have been made available previously though bookmakers are often reluctant to offer such odds supposedly due to a lack of demand.
When few bets are made in an available market, a surge of significant bets on the same manager risks leaving the bookmakers out of pocket should said manager get appointed, as often proves to be the case. The assumption being that people who tend to bet on non-league manager odds are often fans of the subject club or those who have some form of insider knowledge.
Sweeney is believed to be the unofficial favourite to be given the Pools job permanently should he want it after some glowing references from the players following their 3-0 win at Aldershot Town on Saturday.
The Pools job isn’t on recently sacked AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor’s radar while others keep a close eye on the situation.