Our Pools writer has taken a look at where all the players released by the club have ended up ahead of the beginning of the new season.
1. Jack Robinson
The 24-year-old suffered a season-ending injury on just his second start for Pools and remains without a club. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Max Storey
The teenage attacker, who didn't make a senior first team appearance last season, has dropped out of the professional game and has signed for Northern Premier League Division One East side Heaton Stannington. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Joel Dixon
The unfortunate goalkeeper started last season well before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of August that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign despite an abortive comeback that saw him feature on the bench in February's win over Sutton. The 31-year-old, who was seen supporting his former side as Pools beat Redcar in pre-season earlier this month, remains without a club. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Josh Mazfari
The 20-year-old left Pools in controversial circumstances earlier this summer and has since signed a permanent deal with Northern Premier League Division One East side Redcar Athletic, where he kept an impressive 27 clean sheets in 42 games on loan last term as the Steelmen were crowned Northern League Division One champions. Produced a man-of-the-match performance against Pools in pre-season earlier this month and spoke to the Hartlepool Mail about his determination to return to the professional game. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.