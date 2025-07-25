Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at what the 11 players released by Pools at the end of the 2024/25 season are up to now.placeholder image
By Robbie Stelling
Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:41 BST
Hartlepool United released 11 players at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Our Pools writer has taken a look at where all the players released by the club have ended up ahead of the beginning of the new season.

The 24-year-old suffered a season-ending injury on just his second start for Pools and remains without a club.

1. Jack Robinson

The 24-year-old suffered a season-ending injury on just his second start for Pools and remains without a club. Photo: Frank Reid

The teenage attacker, who didn't make a senior first team appearance last season, has dropped out of the professional game and has signed for Northern Premier League Division One East side Heaton Stannington.

2. Max Storey

The teenage attacker, who didn't make a senior first team appearance last season, has dropped out of the professional game and has signed for Northern Premier League Division One East side Heaton Stannington. Photo: Mark Fletcher

The unfortunate goalkeeper started last season well before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of August that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign despite an abortive comeback that saw him feature on the bench in February's win over Sutton. The 31-year-old, who was seen supporting his former side as Pools beat Redcar in pre-season earlier this month, remains without a club.

3. Joel Dixon

The unfortunate goalkeeper started last season well before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of August that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign despite an abortive comeback that saw him feature on the bench in February's win over Sutton. The 31-year-old, who was seen supporting his former side as Pools beat Redcar in pre-season earlier this month, remains without a club. Photo: Frank Reid

The 20-year-old left Pools in controversial circumstances earlier this summer and has since signed a permanent deal with Northern Premier League Division One East side Redcar Athletic, where he kept an impressive 27 clean sheets in 42 games on loan last term as the Steelmen were crowned Northern League Division One champions. Produced a man-of-the-match performance against Pools in pre-season earlier this month and spoke to the Hartlepool Mail about his determination to return to the professional game.

4. Josh Mazfari

The 20-year-old left Pools in controversial circumstances earlier this summer and has since signed a permanent deal with Northern Premier League Division One East side Redcar Athletic, where he kept an impressive 27 clean sheets in 42 games on loan last term as the Steelmen were crowned Northern League Division One champions. Produced a man-of-the-match performance against Pools in pre-season earlier this month and spoke to the Hartlepool Mail about his determination to return to the professional game. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

