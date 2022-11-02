Dave Challinor swapped Hartlepool United for Stockport County a year ago. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Challinor completed a surprise switch to Stockport County, then in the National League, just days after watching his Hartlepool side suffer a heavy defeat at Leyton Orient where Aaron Drinan fired a hat-trick for the O’s.

Pools were beaten 5-0 at Brisbane Road in what would prove to be Challinor’s final game at the club before joining the Hatters. The former Pools boss will remain in the club’s history after guiding them back to the Football League in the 2020-21 campaign via the play-offs.

But what of the players to feature under Challinor? Here, at The Mail, we look at those who featured in Challinor’s final game in charge as manager against Leyton Orient and where they are at now, with just three of the 14 players involved that afternoon in London still at the Suit Direct Stadium.

It was a day to forget for Mitchell as he had to pick the ball out of his net on five occasions. The goalkeeper made just eight appearances for Pools before completing a move to Doncaster Rovers in January 2022. Picture by FRANK REID

Ogle spent the season with Hartlepool making 24 appearances and looked set to continue this campaign before a move to Scunthorpe United in the summer. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hendrie struggled to cement his place in the starting XI at the Suit Direct Stadium and would leave to rejoin Bradford City in January 2022. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools legend Liddle turned down the offer of a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium before moving to non-league side South Shields in the summer. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Francis-Angol followed boss Challinor to Stockport on loan at the end of the 2021-22 campaign but has since moved on to Oldham Athletic on a permanent deal. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson is one of just two players in Challinor's final starting XI who remain at the club. The full-back agreed a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer and has been named captain on occasion this season. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Featherstone was a regular for Challinor and continues to be so for Pools one year on. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Holohan recently returned to the Suit Direct Stadium with Grimsby Town where he opened the scoring for the Mariners. The Irishman was a big part of Challinor's midfield. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Challinor brought Daly on loan to the club from Huddersfield Town with the midfielder scoring seven times in 27 appearances across all competitions. The 21-year-old would spend the second half of the season on loan at Bradford before this season joining Harrogate Town on loan. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Challinor's exit following the Leyton Orient defeat Molyneux would go on to enjoy an excellent second half to the season earning the club's player of the year title. The former Sunderland man joined Doncaster Rovers in the summer (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Cullen was a man in form heading into the Leyton Orient game with three goals in his previous two outings. The striker would go on to score another three times for the club before struggling for game time which led to a move to AFC Fylde. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Fondop was the first substitute in the defeat at Leyton Orient. The striker failed to score for Pools before leaving the club in January 2022. The 28-year-old has since signed for Oldham Athletic. Picture by FRANK REID

Odusina became a key player for Pools in 2021-22 before failing to extend terms at the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer. The defender joined Bradford City following his Pools exit. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad