Where are they now? - Dave Challinor's final Hartlepool United starting XI including Bradford City stars and Doncaster Rovers duo - photo gallery
Dave Challinor’s Hartlepool United reign came to an end one year ago.
Challinor completed a surprise switch to Stockport County, then in the National League, just days after watching his Hartlepool side suffer a heavy defeat at Leyton Orient where Aaron Drinan fired a hat-trick for the O’s.
Pools were beaten 5-0 at Brisbane Road in what would prove to be Challinor’s final game at the club before joining the Hatters. The former Pools boss will remain in the club’s history after guiding them back to the Football League in the 2020-21 campaign via the play-offs.
But what of the players to feature under Challinor? Here, at The Mail, we look at those who featured in Challinor’s final game in charge as manager against Leyton Orient and where they are at now, with just three of the 14 players involved that afternoon in London still at the Suit Direct Stadium.