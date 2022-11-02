Challinor completed a surprise switch to Stockport County, then in the National League, just days after watching his Hartlepool side suffer a heavy defeat at Leyton Orient where Aaron Drinan fired a hat-trick for the O’s.

Pools were beaten 5-0 at Brisbane Road in what would prove to be Challinor’s final game at the club before joining the Hatters. The former Pools boss will remain in the club’s history after guiding them back to the Football League in the 2020-21 campaign via the play-offs.

But what of the players to feature under Challinor? Here, at The Mail, we look at those who featured in Challinor’s final game in charge as manager against Leyton Orient and where they are at now, with just three of the 14 players involved that afternoon in London still at the Suit Direct Stadium.

1. Jonathan Mitchell It was a day to forget for Mitchell as he had to pick the ball out of his net on five occasions. The goalkeeper made just eight appearances for Pools before completing a move to Doncaster Rovers in January 2022. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Reagan Ogle Ogle spent the season with Hartlepool making 24 appearances and looked set to continue this campaign before a move to Scunthorpe United in the summer. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Luke Hendrie Hendrie struggled to cement his place in the starting XI at the Suit Direct Stadium and would leave to rejoin Bradford City in January 2022. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Pools legend Liddle turned down the offer of a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium before moving to non-league side South Shields in the summer. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales