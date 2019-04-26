Where are they now? The Hartlepool United side that staged the spectacular 'Great Escape' four years ago
Having been ten points adrift of safety in January, Ronnie Moore rallied Pools to a spectacular surge up the League Two table - as they avoided relegation to non-league for the first time in the club's history. Survival was mathematically secured on April 25, 2015 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Exeter City - but what happened to the squad that featured at Victoria Park that day? Scroll down and click through the pages to see what became of Pools' Great Escape squad:
1. GK: Scott Flinders
The experienced stopper was a key component of Pools' Great Escape, and is still playing now. He is currently turning out for League Two side Cheltenham Town.