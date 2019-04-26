Where are they now? The Hartlepool United side that staged the spectacular 'Great Escape' four years ago

Having been ten points adrift of safety in January, Ronnie Moore rallied Pools to a spectacular surge up the League Two table - as they avoided relegation to non-league for the first time in the club's history. Survival was mathematically secured on April 25, 2015 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Exeter City - but what happened to the squad that featured at Victoria Park that day? Scroll down and click through the pages to see what became of Pools' Great Escape squad:

1. GK: Scott Flinders The experienced stopper was a key component of Pools' Great Escape, and is still playing now. He is currently turning out for League Two side Cheltenham Town.

2. DEF: Neil Austin Austin spent six years at Pools, with the Great Escape campaign proving to be his last. He went on to join Shaw Lane, and signed a deal with Gainsborough Trinity at the start of the current campaign.

3. DEF: Scott Harrison Harrison joined Pools on loan during the Great Escape season, later making the move permanent. He was released last season and joined Falkirk, who then loaned him out to Spennymoor Town.

4. DEF: Matthew Bates An experienced head in the backline, Bates went on to become player-coach at Pools before succeeding Craig Harrison midway through last season. He parted company with the club earlier this season.

