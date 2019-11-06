Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

Where Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals are placed compared to this time last year

A year can often feel like a long time in football – especially in the Championship where results are unpredictable and several clubs are chasing promotion.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:54 am

Turn the clock back twelve months and Middlesbrough were one of the side’s pushing for a top-two spot – now they look set for a relegation dogfight. After 15 league games we take a closer look at where each Championship club was placed a year ago – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the results:

1. Barnsley (up 5)

This time last season: 4th in League One Current position: 23rd

2. Birmingham (down 3)

This time last season: 9th Current position: 12th

3. Blackburn (down 4)

This time last season: 12th Current position: 16th

4. Brentford (up 3)

This time last season: 16th Current position: 13th

