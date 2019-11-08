Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Where Middlesbrough will finish in the Championship table - according to Football Manager 2020

Ahead of its release date on November 19, we've been testing out Football Manager 2020, the latest edition of the popular computer game.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:45 am

For a bit of fun, we’ve simulated the full Championship season to see where Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals ended up. Considering how the actual season has started, some of the results were amusing. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see the results and who won promotion from the second tier:

1. Wigan Athletic (24th) - RELEGATED

P46 W10 D10 L26 GD-29 = 40 PTS

2. Derby County (23rd) - RELEGATED

P46 W12 D8 L26 GD-22 = 44 PTS

3. Luton Town (22nd) - RELEGATED

P46 W12 D11 L23 GD-27 = 47 PTS

4. Preston North End (21st)

P46 W11 D16 L19 GD-9 = 49 PTS

