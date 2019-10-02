Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

Following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, many fans were encouraged by what they saw, with some individuals catching the eye.

Here’s how some Boro supporters responded on social media after the game.

@Smithy_MFC84: Ayala and Fry looked solid, and though Shotton improved, he’s not a LB. Can’t be doing the whole ‘square pegs in round holes’ thing. Britt frustrating where it really mattered, but looked strong, and his link up play was good. Dijksteel and McNair did well tonight too

@GraemeBandeira: Take the point and move on. At least we were better organised tonight. Good to see Tav grasp his opportunity and Browne to an extent. We’re really missing Coulson. The quicker he’s back the better and we can start to shift up the table.

@_JackFerreira99: Thought Boro deserved to win that like. Massive reaction from Saturday so just shows that they’re playing for Woody. Total lack of quality throughout the side is evident, Gibson needs to back the manager he’s appointed in the windows

@Matt_Rowney: A much better display than Saturday, but then again, it wouldnt have taken much. Tav and McNair were quality. Definitely some positives to take, we move into Birmingham.

@jamesdelve: Only one game but Tavernier has been excellent tonight. So many people already written him off.

@andrewstevo39: Played well, deserved 3 points. The ref had a mare. @MarcusBrowne14 and @_MarcusTavv were welcome changes

@AshFletchbomb: Refereeing was absolutely appalling at times. As for us, thought Browne and Tav looked really great and, especially with McNair driving through the middle, we broke very quickly. In many ways unlucky not to win the game, especially since we hit the post in the first half

@sinky72: Performance a lot better but we needed a win really. We had the chances but didn’t take them. That’s now only 2 wins in first 10 games