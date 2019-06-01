Who were the Championship's possession kings in 2018/19? Every team ranked...
Possession football is pleasing on the eye - but which Championship team had the best average match possession last season?
Click and scroll through the pictures to see how each team ranked...
1. 24th - Birmingham City
Average possession per game: 43.3%
Getty
2. 23rd - Bolton Wanderers
Average possession per game: 43.4%
Getty
3. 22nd - Rotherham United
Average possession per game: 44.1%
Getty
4. 21st - Millwall
Average possession per game: 45.1%
Getty
