Craig Hignett has suggested his Hartlepool United side will be drawing tactical inspiration from European Champions Liverpool and manager Jürgen Klopp.

Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy following a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on June 1.

The Reds also ended their Premier League season in second place with a record 97 points.

Hartlepool, meanwhile, finished their second campaign in the National League in 16th position with Hignett keen to improve significantly next season.

The Pools boss has already stated his ambition to earn promotion back to the EFL and will be looking to do that using playing style that ‘isn’t a million miles’ from that of Liverpool.

When asked if he’d be looking to emulate Pep Guardiola and domestic treble winners Manchester City, Hignett responded: “I am more of a Klopp fan, if I’m being honest!

“Pep is outstanding but so is Klopp. I know I’ve seen more of Liverpool this season but at times they have been absolutely scintillating, while City have kept up the standards to ridiculously high levels again.

“The 4-3-3 that Liverpool play isn’t a million miles from how we want to do it but you have to make subtle changes because obviously you’re talking about world class players.

“They’re really clever and all in tune with it because it only takes a couple to be out of tune, not pressing when they should be or something, and it looks completely different and it’s all over the place."