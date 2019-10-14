Why Leeds United owner rejected FFP approach from Middlesbrough amid Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday row
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed he rejected an approach from Middlesbrough to join forces in the ongoing Financial Fair Play dispute.
Radrizzani and Boro chairman Steve Gibson have both heavily criticised the stadium loophole which has allowed some clubs to comply with the EFL’s profit and sustainability regulations.
Last month it was reported that Boro were considering legal action against Derby County after Rams owner Mel Morris bought the club’s stadium, Pride Park, with a deal to lease it back.
It has also been claimed Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Reading have sanctioned similar deals to balance the books.
Like Gibson, Radrizzani has been vocal about the subject and suggested the stadium sales should have been viewed in the same light as the 'Spygate' scandal.
But, despite his views, the Italian decided against trying to sue other clubs as he wants to focus on footballing affairs.
"The rules were not written in a way to avoid a conflict of interest and to shortcut FFP — 100 per cent it should change, it needs to be clear for the future,” said Radrizzani in an interview with the Times.
"Middlesbrough approached us to sue the other clubs. In principle I agreed with them but decided not to do it because I wanted to focus on the football.
Derby owner Morris has repeatedly claimed his club haven’t broken any rules while the Rams released a statement on the matter last month.