Pools head to Sixfields on the back of a significant win over Newport County last week to face another side competing for automatic promotion from League Two.

The Cobblers have enjoyed a strong season so far but have hit a sticky patch of form with just two wins from seven ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Pools.

Graeme Lee will be pleased to have been able to spend a full week with his players on the training ground after another busy month of fixtures for Pools and faces a decision to make over both his team selection and his system.

Lee changed formation in South Wales to excellent effect as Pools ran out 3-2 winners at Rodney Parade.

And here we predict how Pools will line-up against Northampton and whether the likes of Bryn Morris, Joe White and Mark Shelton will return to action.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Ben Killip Killip is expected to start at Sixfields this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry produced a stunning piece of skill to score in the win over Newport County last time out. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne scored his first goal for Hartlepool United last time out. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina could form part of a Pools defence reverting to a back four for the trip to Northampton. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales