Pools head to Sixfields on the back of a significant win over Newport County last week to face another side competing for automatic promotion from League Two.
The Cobblers have enjoyed a strong season so far but have hit a sticky patch of form with just two wins from seven ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Pools.
Graeme Lee will be pleased to have been able to spend a full week with his players on the training ground after another busy month of fixtures for Pools and faces a decision to make over both his team selection and his system.
Lee changed formation in South Wales to excellent effect as Pools ran out 3-2 winners at Rodney Parade.
And here we predict how Pools will line-up against Northampton and whether the likes of Bryn Morris, Joe White and Mark Shelton will return to action.
1. Ben Killip
Killip is expected to start at Sixfields this weekend.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jamie Sterry
Sterry produced a stunning piece of skill to score in the win over Newport County last time out.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Neill Byrne
Byrne scored his first goal for Hartlepool United last time out.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Timi Odusina
Odusina could form part of a Pools defence reverting to a back four for the trip to Northampton.
Photo: Mark Fletcher