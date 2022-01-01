Hartlepool United begin the new year at the Suit Direct Stadium with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Oldham Athletic looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing collapse in Boxing Day’s 3-2 defeat at Mansfield Town.

And following Lee’s admission to there being ‘a few’ new COVID-19 cases within the Pools camp Lee has named made three changes to the side who lost at Mansfield six days ago.

Midfielder Gavan Holohan returns to the starting XI for the first time since early November and for the first time under Lee while there is a double change in attack for Pools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavan Holohan returns to the Hartlepool United starting XI. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Luke Molyneux gave Pools the lead at Mansfield last week but finds himself on the bench while strike partner Mark Cullen misses out altogether.

Millwall loan man Tyler Burey is given his first start since September having recovered from a hamstring injury and he will be partnered by Jordan Cook who makes his fifth appearance since arriving in the summer.

And Pools fans have reacted to Lee’s first team selection of 2022.

@poolie87: Great to see @Gav_Holohan34 starting

@MickyBurns14: Strong bench ..come on boys start on the front foot high tempo and 3 points will be in the bag

@Phil_Gorman: That mean Burey loan extended????

@daveflemm: LOVE to see it

@Jy7Wilson: What about @LukeMolyneux3

@danpatton__: tell you what i like the look of that

@xandercummings3: Burey from the start.

@Ethanbrownie18: New year and wolf pack back together what you love too see

@GregCotts2: Come on Pools!

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.