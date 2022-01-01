'Wolf pack back together' - Hartlepool United fans react as Gavan Holohan is one of three changes to Graeme Lee's starting XI for Oldham Athletic clash
Graeme Lee has named his first team of 2022 and there are one or two surprises.
Hartlepool United begin the new year at the Suit Direct Stadium with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Oldham Athletic looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing collapse in Boxing Day’s 3-2 defeat at Mansfield Town.
And following Lee’s admission to there being ‘a few’ new COVID-19 cases within the Pools camp Lee has named made three changes to the side who lost at Mansfield six days ago.
Midfielder Gavan Holohan returns to the starting XI for the first time since early November and for the first time under Lee while there is a double change in attack for Pools.
Luke Molyneux gave Pools the lead at Mansfield last week but finds himself on the bench while strike partner Mark Cullen misses out altogether.
Millwall loan man Tyler Burey is given his first start since September having recovered from a hamstring injury and he will be partnered by Jordan Cook who makes his fifth appearance since arriving in the summer.
And Pools fans have reacted to Lee’s first team selection of 2022.
@poolie87: Great to see @Gav_Holohan34 starting
@MickyBurns14: Strong bench ..come on boys start on the front foot high tempo and 3 points will be in the bag
@Phil_Gorman: That mean Burey loan extended????
@daveflemm: LOVE to see it
@Jy7Wilson: What about @LukeMolyneux3
@danpatton__: tell you what i like the look of that
@xandercummings3: Burey from the start.
@Ethanbrownie18: New year and wolf pack back together what you love too see
@GregCotts2: Come on Pools!