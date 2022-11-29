13 pictures from Hartlepool's Park Inn as football fans roar England to World Cup victory against Wales
Hartlepool roared the Three Lions to victory as England sealed their place in the knockout stages of football’s World Cup with a 3-0 win over Wales.
Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was at The Park Inn, in the town’s Park Road, to capture the emotion on fans’ faces as Gareth Southgate’s side eventually clicked into gear with three second half goals. Will Senegal be as easy come Sunday night?
Page 1 of 4