England fans in Hartlepool's Park Inn as they watch the Three Lions defeat Wales 3-0 in the World Cup.

13 pictures from Hartlepool's Park Inn as football fans roar England to World Cup victory against Wales

Hartlepool roared the Three Lions to victory as England sealed their place in the knockout stages of football’s World Cup with a 3-0 win over Wales.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was at The Park Inn, in the town’s Park Road, to capture the emotion on fans’ faces as Gareth Southgate’s side eventually clicked into gear with three second half goals. Will Senegal be as easy come Sunday night?

1. Stew-pendous night

England supporter Natasha Stewart, 30, waits for the game to get underway at the Park Hotel as England defeated Wales 3-0 in their last group game of the World Cup. Picture by FRANK REID.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Park life

Two football fans keenly watching the action in the Park Inn.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Derby decider

England fans intently watching the England-Wales derby.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Waiting game

Paul Mcalister waits for the kick off at the Park Inn.

Photo: Frank Reid

EnglandHartlepoolWalesGareth Southgate