Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United LIVE: FA Cup first round team news and match updates with Lincoln City to face winners in second round
Hartlepool United face Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup first round replay at Adams Park tonight (7:45pm kick-off).
Wycombe twice came from behind when the sides last met to secure a 2-2 draw and force the Tuesday night replay.
It’s a midweek 500-mile round trip for Hartlepool as interim Antony Sweeney hopes to get his side back to winning ways following a 2-1 defeat to Newport County in League Two on Friday night.
Wycombe also suffered defeat last time out as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Portsmouth in League One on Saturday.
Pools are still without Tyler Burey who has suffered a slight set-back in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Jordan Cook (groin) is also out. Goalkeeper Ben Killip returned between the sticks on Friday and is expected to be available for tonight but defender Jamie Sterry remains a slight doubt due to a niggling hamstring issue.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date…
LIVE: Wycombe Wanderers 0 Hartlepool United 1 (Cullen 19’)
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 20:48
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale; Grimmer, Jacobson, Stewart, Thompson, Vokes, Horgan, Hanlan, Akinfenwa, Obita, Scowen
- Wycombe subs: Pryzbek, Wheeler, Mehmeti, McCarthy, Pendlebury, Forino, Parsons
- Wycombe bookings:
- Pools XI: Killip; Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Francis-Angol, Ferguson; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Molyneux, Cullen
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Hendrie, Crawford, Ogle, Smith, Grey, Fondop, Olomola
- Pools bookings:
- Referee: Christopher Pollard
- Attendance:
The second half is now under way
Half-time player ratings
Killip - 7
Sterry - 7
Byrne - 7
Liddle - 7
Francis-Angol - 7
Ferguson - 8
Featherstone - 7
Shelton - 6
Daly - 6
Molyneux - 6
Cullen - 8
Half-time: Wycombe 0-1 Pools - verdict from Dom Scurr
One minute added at the end of the first half
35: Cullen heads over from Molyneux’s cross
Another well worked effort from Pools as Cullen arrives late into the box but his header is wide.
31: Featherstone’s well weighted free-kick is headed well wide by Neill Byrne
GOAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!!!! CULLEN GIVES POOLS THE LEAD!
David Ferguson’s ball in isn’t dealt with by Joe Jacobson as Mark Cullen controls and passes the ball into the bottom right corner from the corner of the six yard box.
15-minute verdict from Dominic Scurr
13: Hanlan blasts over from the edge of the box
Hanlan picks up the loose ball on the edge of the box as his first time effort sails over the Pools bar.
11: Cullen turns the ball over following a corner
The ball clips of a Wycombe corner and it’s another corner to Pools. It comes to nothing.