Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United LIVE: FA Cup first round team news and match updates with Lincoln City to face winners in second round

Wycombe twice came from behind when the sides last met to secure a 2-2 draw and force the Tuesday night replay.

It’s a midweek 500-mile round trip for Hartlepool as interim Antony Sweeney hopes to get his side back to winning ways following a 2-1 defeat to Newport County in League Two on Friday night.

Wycombe also suffered defeat last time out as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Portsmouth in League One on Saturday.

Adams Park, Wycombe Wanderers' home stadium (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Pools are still without Tyler Burey who has suffered a slight set-back in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Jordan Cook (groin) is also out. Goalkeeper Ben Killip returned between the sticks on Friday and is expected to be available for tonight but defender Jamie Sterry remains a slight doubt due to a niggling hamstring issue.

