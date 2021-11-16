Wycombe Wanderers v Hartlepool United LIVE: FA Cup first round team news and match preview with Lincoln City to face winners in second round
Hartlepool United face Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup first round replay at Adams Park tonight (7:45pm kick-off).
Wycombe twice came from behind when the sides last met to secure a 2-2 draw and force the Tuesday night replay.
It’s a midweek 500-mile round trip for Hartlepool as interim Antony Sweeney hopes to get his side back to winning ways following a 2-1 defeat to Newport County in League Two on Friday night.
Wycombe also suffered defeat last time out as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Portsmouth in League One on Saturday.
Pools are still without Tyler Burey who has suffered a slight set-back in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Jordan Cook (groin) is also out. Goalkeeper Ben Killip returned between the sticks on Friday and is expected to be available for tonight but defender Jamie Sterry remains a slight doubt due to a niggling hamstring issue.
Sweeney not looking ahead to second round draw
The winners of tonight’s match face Lincoln City in the second round.
“It’s a tough draw for us, tough to get through,” Hartlepool interim manager Antony Sweeney admitted.
“It’s never easy in the competition but if you want to get to the stages we want to, we have to expect to come up against these sort of teams.
“Having said that, Lincoln shouldn’t be on anyone’s mind at the moment because we’ve got a really tough game at Wycombe first and our away form isn’t great so that will be really difficult too.
“It’s a chance for us to go there with minimal pressure or expectation but there is a belief and an expectancy within the group itself for us to perform because if we do that we’re more than capable of winning.”
The previous meeting between the sides saw Pools match Wycombe throughout as The Chairboys had to twice come from behind to force a replay. Pools were left feeling frustrated as to how they didn’t progress on the day.
But instead of it becoming another hard-luck story, Sweeney wants his players to take confidence from the match into Tuesday’s replay.
“We should take confidence from the last match,” he added. “Wycombe were a difficult side to play against and we matched them.
“The fact we went toe to toe with a difficult League One team and played some good football that left us disappointed not to win the tie outright, that bodes well for us.
“But they’ll have some important players back for the replay and it’s a new game and another opportunity to impress and hopefully get through to the next round of the competition.”
The last meeting between the sides
Good evening! Welcome back to our Pools live blog
We’re here at Adams Park this evening for Hartlepool United’s FA Cup first round replay against Wycombe Wanderers.
Antony Sweeney is hoping to guide Pools to a place in the second round and bounce back from Friday’s agonising 2-1 defeat against Newport County at Victoria Park.
The previous meeting between Pools and Wycombe came just over a week ago as Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux’s goals weren’t enough to secure a place in the second round as strikes from Chris Forino and Joe Jacobson saw The Chairboys force a replay.
Tonight’s tie must be settled on the night with extra-time and penalties if necessary. The winners will face a trip to Lincoln City in the second round.
Stay up to date by refreshing the page and scrolling through our live blog. You can also interact with us on Twitter via @HUFCMail and our reporter at the game @DomScurr...