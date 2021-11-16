Wycombe Wanderers v Hartlepool United LIVE: FA Cup first round team news and match preview with Lincoln City to face winners in second round

The winners of tonight’s match face Lincoln City in the second round.

“It’s a tough draw for us, tough to get through,” Hartlepool interim manager Antony Sweeney admitted.

“It’s never easy in the competition but if you want to get to the stages we want to, we have to expect to come up against these sort of teams.

“Having said that, Lincoln shouldn’t be on anyone’s mind at the moment because we’ve got a really tough game at Wycombe first and our away form isn’t great so that will be really difficult too.

“It’s a chance for us to go there with minimal pressure or expectation but there is a belief and an expectancy within the group itself for us to perform because if we do that we’re more than capable of winning.”

The previous meeting between the sides saw Pools match Wycombe throughout as The Chairboys had to twice come from behind to force a replay. Pools were left feeling frustrated as to how they didn’t progress on the day.

But instead of it becoming another hard-luck story, Sweeney wants his players to take confidence from the match into Tuesday’s replay.

“We should take confidence from the last match,” he added. “Wycombe were a difficult side to play against and we matched them.

“The fact we went toe to toe with a difficult League One team and played some good football that left us disappointed not to win the tie outright, that bodes well for us.