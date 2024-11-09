Hartlepool United were beaten for the first time under Lennie Lawrence, losing 5-3 to National League leaders York City.

Despite the backing of around 1,500 travelling fans, Pools struggled to cope with York's purposeful press and patient passing and went behind through in-form frontman Ollie Pearce after Billy Sass-Davies made a mess dealing with a long ball in-behind the back line.

Harrison Male produced a remarkable save from Adam Campbell's close range header but the visitors were hit by a sucker punch before the break when the impressive Alex Hunt's free-kick made it 2-0.

Pools pulled one back five minutes into the second half when David Ferguson scored his first goal of the season against his former club.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser and Male had to be at his best to keep out Joe Grey before substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George restored York's two goal cushion with a spectacular effort from distance moments after his introduction.

Dipo Akinyemi made it 4-1 when he headed home from a corner but Luke Charman responded when his strike deflected into the roof of the net.

Ollie Pearce added a fifth from the penalty spot before Mani Dieseruvwe scored his eighth goal of the campaign with almost the last kick of the game as Pools slipped to a first defeat in five league matches.

On account of their premature exit from the FA Cup, Pools had not played in two weeks and the club used that time to appoint a new management group.

Lennie Lawrence, who had led Pools to five points from three games as interim boss, was named manager until the end of the season, returning to the dugout on a permanent basis for the first time since 2005.

Former Woking boss Anthony Limbrick left his role working in Peterborough's academy to become the club's new head coach and is widely expected to replace Lawrence as manager at some point in the future.

Gavin Skelton, who spent the last five years as assistant manager at his hometown club Carlisle, was appointed the new first team coach.

Neither Limbrick nor Skelton were born when Lawrence took his first steps into management as caretaker boss at Plymouth in 1978.

With Limbrick and Skelton expected to take a hands-on role and lead most of the training sessions, Lawrence confirmed he will continue to have the final say over tactics and team selection.

And the veteran made one change from the impressive 2-0 win over Aldershot, when Pools produced their best performance of the campaign.

Luke Charman replaced Nathan Asiimwe, who was recalled by parent club Charlton after impressing during his month-long loan spell in the North East.

Leaders York were knocked out of the FA Cup last week but came into the game on an 11 match unbeaten run in the National League.

The Minstermen had flexed their financial muscles over the summer and had been rewarded with a fine start to the campaign, winning 10 of their opening 16 league matches and keeping nine clean sheets.

Adam Hinshelwood, who was in charge of Worthing before taking over at York, named five former Rebels players in his starting XI as new loan signing David Ajiboye, who arrived from Peterborough in the week, linked back up with Harrison Male, Joe Felix, Ricky Aguiar and Ollie Pearce, who was in fine goalscoring form.

The home side dominated the opening stages and fashioned the first chance when midfielder Ricky Aguiar beat the offside trap with a deep run and latched onto Alex Hunt's long pass but the former Torquay man couldn't quite get control of the ball and Brad Young was out to collect.

Pools, helped by the composure and industry of Nicky Featherstone and Nathan Sheron, started to get a foothold in the game but the home side were posing a real threat with a series of balls in-behind the visitors back line.

And that pressure told after 19 minutes when the hosts went ahead through in-form frontman Ollie Pearce.

Pools were undone by another through ball as Pearce stole in-between Billy Sass-Davies and Tom Parkes and curled a confident finish beyond the onrushing Brad Young to make it 1-0 to the home side.

Pools still weren't seeing much of the ball but were beginning to offer a threat going forward and Adam Campbell spurned a presentable opportunity from the edge of the box after determined work from Featherstone and former York man David Ferguson.

The visitors were allowing York midfielders Alex Hunt and Dan Batty too much time and space in the engine room and the Minstermen created another half chance when the marauding Aguiar headed down for Tyrese Sinclair but the wideman made a mess of his strike.

All of a sudden, Pools were starting to grow in confidence and David Ferguson, who was full of energy and determination, lashed over the bar after Featherstone's initial free-kick had been cleared to the edge of the box.

Moments later and Pools should have been level when York goalkeeper Harrison Male produced a remarkable save from Adam Campbell's close range header after more good work from Ferguson; Campbell had his head in his hands, but might have been disappointed he didn't place his effort either side of Male.

With Pools looking more and more like getting back into the game, the visitors were hit with a hammer blow when Alex Hunt doubled York's lead with a precise free-kick.

Tom Parkes tripped the lively David Ajiboye, although the defender felt the Peterborough loanee had dived, and Hunt's free-kick deflected off the inside of the post and into the net as the Minstermen made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Things almost got even worse when Brad Young scuffed his clearance as Pools struggled to cope with York's purposeful press but the Leicester loanee recovered well to make a strong save to keep out Sinclair's low effort.

Both Pools full-backs had caused a few problems in an attacking sense and the marauding Dan Dodds stung the palms of Male late on but the visitors found themselves two goals down at the break.

Lawrence’s side were unchanged ahead of the second half and Pools made a bright start, with Luke Charman forcing a save from Male after Campbell had picked him out on the edge of the box.

Pools had come out all guns blazing after the restart and pulled one back in the 50th minute when David Ferguson beat Male with a superb first time finish against his former side after determined play down the left by Charman.

The travelling fans were on their feet and Pools had their tails up, with Male making another decent save to deny Joe Grey before Mani Dieseruvwe's shot was deflected over the bar when the frontman might have been better off passing to Adam Campbell, who looked to be in a much more favourable position.

Nicky Featherstone fired over from the edge of the box as York boss Adam Hinshelwood made a succession of changes in a bid to stem the flow of Pools pressure.

Just when it looked like Pools were on the brink of an equaliser one of Hinshelwood's substitutes, Ashley Nathaniel George, made it 3-1 with a spectacular effort from range after the visitors allowed him too much time and space; Lennie Lawrence will have been disappointed to see his side sit off the substitute on the edge of the box.

Ollie Pearce almost put the hosts out of sight with an ambitious effort from the halfway line that nearly caught Brad Young in no man's land as Pools threw Roshaun Mathurin and Anthony Mancini on in an effort to get back into the game.

Dipo Akenyemi capitalised on some poor Pools defending to head home from close range and extend York's advantage but Luke Charman, whose determined performance deserved a goal, offered an instant response when his effort deflected into the roof of the net to make it 4-2.

Ollie Pearce added a fifth from the spot late on after a clumsy challenge from Greg Sloggett before Mani Dieseruve scored his eighth of the season with almost the last kick of the game as Pools fell to a first defeat under Lennie Lawrence, Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton.

Pools: Young; Dodds, Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Featherstone (sub, Sloggett, 80), Sheron; Grey (sub, Mathurin, 69), Campbell (sub, Mancini, 69), Charman; Dieseruvwe.

York: Male; Felix, Howe (c), John, Fagen-Walcott (sub, Crookes, 45); Batty (sub, Fallowfield, 60), Hunt, Aguiar (sub, Thomas, 85); Ajiobye (sub, Nathaniel-George, 65), Sinclair (sub, Akinyemi, 60), Pearce.

Att: 7,654 (1,447 away).