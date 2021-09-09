Francis-Angol played two seasons under Challinor in the National League at AFC Fylde, helping the Coasters twice reach the play-offs in the fifth tier as well as win the FA Trophy in 2019.

Earlier this year, the London-born Antigua and Barbuda international joined up with Challinor once again to help Pools secure promotion back to League Two, signing a short term deal.

But that short but sweet spell at Pools was all it took to convince Francis-Angol to sign a new deal at Pools in the Football League.

"It was a very easy decision to stay,” he admitted. “Chally is a gaffer who I’ve worked with before and enjoyed working with him at Fylde.

"I was delighted to get the opportunity to come here and then the success we had at the end of last season is a credit to him, the team and the fans. It’s great we’re continuing with that rhythm and hopefully that is the same.”

In his first month as a Football League manager, Challinor has been nominated for the League Two manager of the month for August after leading Pools to three wins from their opening four matches.

Francis-Angol, a left-back by trade, has slotted in on the left of Pools’ back three to help carry on the momentum in the fourth tier by providing natural balance alongside Gary Liddle and Neill Byrne.

But Challinor’s ability to consistently produce results no matter what the level has left the 28-year-old somewhat puzzled.

“I don’t know how he does it,” Francis-Angol laughed. “If I knew, I’m sure I’d have a managerial career!

“But no, he’s a tactician who focuses on the details, the analysis and everyone knows their jobs.

"Having him as a manager makes playing and performing as a team a lot easier. I’ve seen both sides of him too, I’ve seen the tactician, the matchday manager side of him but also the celebration side of him especially after the play-off final down in Bristol.

"He’s a great manager.”

