Hartlepool Boxer in Professional Debut Triumph

Hartlepool's Jason Cumming has won his professional debut fight with a stunning second round stoppage

Hartlepool boxer Jason Cumming is celebrating victory in his professional debut on the recent VIP Promotions regional show at Rainton Meadows Arena in Houghton-le-Spring. Cumming beat the experienced, veteran Lithuanian boxer Simas Volosinas by second round stoppage. ‘I’ve been working toward this since my first skills bout aged thirteen in 2017,’ said Cumming, who goes by the moniker of The Engine and who is trained by Peter Cope and Alan Temple at Hartlepool Elite Boxing Academy.

‘The whole event was an amazing, exhilarating experience for me from entering the changing rooms and getting my hands wrapped. A different kettle of fish from the amateur game. I felt a bit nervous, a lot was riding on this, but I knew the hard work had been done now and it was my time to shine. I made a statement. I was just getting into the rhythm of dominating the fight when before I knew it I whipped in a powerful, punishing body shot and the opponent was down facing a count of ten. The referee Ron Kearney stopped the fight. I want to say a huge thank you to all my supporters who created an incredible atmosphere bringing the roof down in ecstatic applause when I got the win. Thanks to my sponsors and to all who bought tickets.’

Cumming’s mother Catherine is his biggest fan and stated that: 'Jason lives and breathes boxing. He has the determination to succeed and is so focused and dedicated inside and outside of the gym. I can’t begin to describe just how proud I am.’

Victorious Jason Cumming

The former student of High Tunstall Science College now works as an apprentice electrical engineer at Seal Sands gas plant but like all elite athletes he’ s hopeful that extra sponsorship would allow him to concentrate more on developing his boxing career. ‘I want to bring title belts to Hartlepool. I’m young there’s time but I promise the town my complete dedication to this beautiful sport.

‘I’m fortunate to be sponsored by Seaton’s Place To Be, The Hideaway, CB Construction, Active Body Conditioning, Zulcron Sports, Haigh’s Law Firm, Smith and Graham Solicitors, The Healthy Prep Chef, The Raby Arms, Paul Gough Physio, Steven Bell Funeral Service and Bonnie Beauty by Ebony. They make this journey possible.’