Hartlepool Boxer Jason Making Local Pro Debut in May

Hartlepool boxer Jason Cumming is looking forward to making his professional debut on VIP Promotions regional show on 4th May at Rainton Meadows Arena in Houghton-le-Spring where he’s expecting to box fellow super featherweight Jack England from Essex for whom it’s the ninth paid bout.

"I’ve been working towards this since as a slightly overweight teenager playing football and rugby, I joined the boxing gym to get fitter," explained Cumming, "and soon fell in love with boxing so that it became my focus. I had my first skills bout aged thirteen in 2017 and boxed in twenty amateur contests with two stoppages.

"I attended Hartlepool Elite Boxing Academy in Usworth Road as an amateur and still train there ten sessions a week under Peter Cope and Alan Temple with Leeds-based Michael Marsden as manager. They’re all supportive and vastly experienced. Your main opponent is yourself. Boxing’s about self-discipline, determination and constantly making the right choices to support your training to make sure you’re the best you can be. This involves sacrifices and limited time for socialising. Then it’s just you and your opponent. Who’s physically and mentally tougher? Boxing is well described as ‘the loneliest sport in the world'.’’

Hartlepool's Jason Cumming

Twenty-year-old Cumming lives with his parents and older brother and attended High Tunstall College of Science. "I was determined to succeed and left with eight high grade GCSEs despite struggling with severe dyslexia. I’m an outdoors person who represented Hartlepool in national cross-country competitions and still love doing half marathons. I did a charity sky dive for Hartlepool Foodbank. I’m now an apprentice electrical engineer working at Seal Sands gas plant. My mum spent years driving me around England to events."

In fact, Mother Catherine is her son’s top supporter stating, "Jason is a funny, likeable, sociable lad who makes time for everyone. The level of commitment he gives shows what a true professional athlete he is. I’m very proud to be his Mum."

All boxers need to sell fight tickets and require sponsorship to progress. "I’m fortunate to be backed by lots of local companies and am grateful to Seaton’s Place To Be, The Hideaway, CB Construction, Active Body Conditioning, Zulcron Sports, Haigh’s Law Firm, Smith and Graham Solicitors, The Healthy Prep Chef, The Raby Arms, Paul Gough Physio and Steven Bell Funeral Service. They make this journey possible."

